Had you invested just $5,000 in Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) at the beginning of the year, your investment would be worth more than $22,360 as of Aug. 28. Its namesake network is advancing far beyond the realm of making uni-dimensional monetary transfers like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) or even smart contracts. Instead, it is rapidly evolving into a cyberorganism where decentralized digital infrastructures and marketplaces alike are developing on this network.