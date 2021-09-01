From Jon Rahm to Parker McLachlin, here's a closer look at the final PGA Tour money list for 2020-21

Only one event remains this PGA Tour season: the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The season finale starts Thursday and concludes on Sunday.

The winner of the Tour Championship is also the winner of the FedEx Cup. There is $60 million on the table this week, with $15 million going to the FedEx Cup champ, but all the money doled out this week is classified as bonus money.

The money that counts toward the PGA Tour’s Official Money list has all been tallied up and the list was finalized after last week’s BMW Championship.

A few money numbers to ponder:

PGA Tour events paid out a total of $371,263,774 during the ’20-’21 “super” season.

The average amount earned this season was $1,485,055.

Seventeen golfers earned at least $5 million; 124 earned at least $1 million.

We’re not listing all 250 golfers here, but here’s where you can find the complete list. But we will give you some interesting names as well as the top 20 money winners from the 2020-21 season.

Parker McLachlin

Parker McLachlin tees off on the first hole during the first round of the 2021 Sony Open Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. Photo by Jamm Aquino/Associated Press

Park McLachlin checks in at No. 250, bringing up the rear on the PGA Tour’s 2020-21 money list. He played in nine events but managed to earn just $6,090. He made one cut and finished 71st at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in March. Fun fact: his dad was Barack Obama’s high school basketball coach.

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods tosses his ball to his caddie Joe LaCava on the 17th green during continuation of the second round of the 2021 Masters Tournament at Augusta National. Photo by Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods checks in at No. 219 on the list with $64,200. He appeared in just three official events, missing the cut in the 2020 U.S. Open and making the cut at the 2020 Zozo Championship at Sherwood and the 2020 Masters Tournament. He finished T-38 at Augusta in November 2020, which was good for $50,600. His final-round 76, which included a 10 on the 12th hole and then four straight birdies to close his round, marks the last time he’s played a competitive round in an official event. Woods teed it up alongside his son Charlie at the 2020 PNC Championship.

Brian Gay

Brian Gay celebrates with the trophy after winning the Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on Nov. 1, 2020 in Southampton, Bermuda. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Brian Gay made $916,158 this season, which puts him No. 135 on the list, with $720,000 of that coming after he won the Bermuda Championship, his first PGA Tour victory since 2013. Other than that, he was slamming a lot of trunks with 18 missed cuts in 27 starts.

Brian Stuard

Brian Stuard hits his tee shot on the 9th hole during the first round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic. Photo by Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Nobody played all 50 events this season—that would’ve been impossible anyway, with the numerous opposite-field events on the docket—but let’s tip our cap to Brian Stuard, who managed to play 35 times, the most of anyone. Stuard made 19 cuts, three top-10s and pocketed $1,343,197 to finish inside the top 100 at No. 97.

Abraham Ancer

Abraham Ancer watches his tee shot of on the par 4, Hole No. 7, during the final round of the World Golf Championships FedEx-St. Jude Invitational on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo by Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal

Tony Finau (11), Xander Schauffele (12), Brooks Koepka (13), Dustin Johnson (17), Hideki Matsuyama (18), Rory McIlroy (20) are among those who did not crack the top 10 this season.

Abraham Ancer did. He’s No. 10 with $5,816,565 earned in 26 events, including a WGC victory.

Cameron Smith

Marc Leishman holds a selfie stick to take a picture of himself and teammate Cameron Smith after winning the 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2021, in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Cameron Smith, who teamed with Marc Leishman to win the Zurich Classic, played 23 times and earned $5,851,867, good for ninth on the list.

Harris English

Harris English at the 2021 World Golf Championships FedEx-St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo by Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal

Harris English is No. 8 on the list after winning twice this season and banking $6,200,481.

Louis Oosthuizen

Louis Oosthuizen smiles as he walks across the 17th green during the first round of the 121st Open Championship. Photo by Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Louis Oosthuizen didn’t win this year but contended a lot: four seconds, three thirds, eight top-10s. He only missed one cut in 20 events and finished seventh on the money list with $6,306,679.

Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth smiles after he eagles from the rough on the sixth green to complete his second consecutive eagle for the day in the second round at the 2021 Northern Trust at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, New Jersey. Photo by John Minchillo/Associated Press

Jordan Spieth entered 24 events, won one of them to get back to the winner’s circle, and made $6,470,482 to finish No. 6 in the money.

Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas watches his putt on the 13th green during the pro-am ahead of the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland. Photo by Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Justin Thomas checks in at No. 5 after banking $6,537,153 in 22 events, including one victory. He finished No. 1 on the money list last season with $7,344,040.

Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa holds up the claret jug trophy as he poses for photographers on the 18th green after winning the British Open at Royal St George’s in Sandwich, England on Sunday, July 18, 2021. Photo by Ian Walton/Associated Press

Collin Morikawa is one of four golfers to clear $7 million this season. In 22 tournaments, he made $7,059,908. He picked up two wins, including his second major, at the 121st Open Championship.

Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau watches his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship. Photo by Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Bryson DeChambeau won twice and almost snagged a third win at the BMW Championship. He finishes in the No. 3 spot in money with $7,426,415.

Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay poses with his girlfriend, Nikki Guidish, and the FedEx Cup after he won the 2021 BMW Championship on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland. Photo by Nick Wass/Associated Press

Patrick Cantlay jumped from No. 8 in money to No. 2 after winning a PGA Tour-best third time this season. His haul for winning the BMW Championship was $1,710,000, bringing his season total to $7,638,805.

Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm waves to fans after sinking his putt on the first hole during the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship in Owings Mills, Maryland. Photo by Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The golfer who is No. 1 in both the Official World Golf Ranking and the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings also ended the season No. 1 in money: Jon Rahm, who also won his first major this year. His T-9 at the BMW was good for $256,500, which brought his season total to $7,705,933, besting Cantlay by $67,128. He finished second in the money a year ago with $5,959,819.