A post shared on Facebook claims the Taliban took control of over $85 billion worth of U.S. military equipment in Afghanistan. While the U.S. has appropriated over $88 billion to “help the Afghan government provide security in Afghanistan” over roughly 20 years, not all of those funds went toward equipment. The funding also went toward things such as salaries, training, infrastructure and maintenance. Estimates vary, but the U.S. equipment left behind does not appear to equal $85 billion.