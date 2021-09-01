Coroner rules former child actor Matthew Mindler died by suicide

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Former child actor Matthew Mindler died by suicide, a Pennsylvania coroner’s office has determined.

Nineteen-year-old Mindler, a freshman at Millersville University, was reported missing Thursday when he did not return to his dorm room the previous night.

According to PennLive.com, Mindler’s body was found in the woods near campus on Saturday morning, and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office ruled the death a suicide following a Monday morning autopsy.

The cause of death has not yet been made public.

Mindler of Hellertown, Pennsylvania, starred in the 2011 film “Our Idiot Brother” with Paul Rudd, Zooey Deschanel and Elizabeth Banks. His other acting credits included “Chad: An American Boy,” “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and “As the World Turns,” NBC News reported.

According to the network video footage from inside a residence hall showed Mindler leaving his dorm room at around 8 p.m. on Aug. 24, and school officials said that he walked toward a parking lot area but did not return to campus.

