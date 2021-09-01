Schuylkill River projected to reach 20.8 feet just above Conshohocken, Plymouth, and Whitemarsh
Montgomery County Department of Public Safety is reporting that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration projection for the Schuylkill River at Norristown (just upriver from the Conshohocken, West Conshohocken, Plymouth Township, and Whitemarsh Township) is that it will reach major flood stage early Thursday morning due to the rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.morethanthecurve.com
