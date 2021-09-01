Cancel
Conshohocken, PA

Schuylkill River projected to reach 20.8 feet just above Conshohocken, Plymouth, and Whitemarsh

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontgomery County Department of Public Safety is reporting that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration projection for the Schuylkill River at Norristown (just upriver from the Conshohocken, West Conshohocken, Plymouth Township, and Whitemarsh Township) is that it will reach major flood stage early Thursday morning due to the rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

#Schuylkill River#Property Damage#Hurricane Ida
