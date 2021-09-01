DerivaDAO (DDX) coin up 47% in the last 24 hours: here is the best place to buy it

BabySwap (BABY) coin is currently trading above $0.30. Its price is up 20% in the last 24 hours. Scroll down to find out how and where to buy BabySwap now. BabySwap (BABY) has been trending upwards since the beginning of August. But it is after August 22 that the bullish trend went on steroids and it has maintained a monster bull run. BabySwap is now up 190% over the past week and nearly 400% over the past 30 days. The surge has naturally attracted the attention of most crypto investors who are now scrambling to add the coin to their crypto portfolios.