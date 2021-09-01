Swords of Legends Online begins second battlepass season, posts fall roadmap, clarifies tester search
As promised, Gameforge has released the fall roadmap for Swords of Legends Online: We’re looking at more dungeons in September, more raids and Halloween events in October, more raids and PvP upgrades in November, holiday events and “undisclosed content” in December, and a big question mark for 2022, though you can probably assume it involves more raids. September’s first patch, we note, arrives today.massivelyop.com
