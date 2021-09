BNPL is a DeFi lending protocol characterized by banking nodes that puts capital in the hands of the users without collaterals. It’s a revolutionary protocol on the Ethereum blockchain network that aims to narrow the gap between Centralized Finance and Decentralized Finance. CeFi is saturated and its endless requirements only favor certain businesses, especially those with collateral. With DeFi backed BNPL Pay, such requirements are obsolete and unnecessary. It is the future of the financial sector, and will soon replace centralized finance.