Calvin Klein Parent PVH Stock Rises on Earnings Beat, Target Upgrades

By Vidhi Choudhary
Street.Com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of PVH Corp (PVH) - Get PVH Corp. Report rose on Wednesday after the apparel company's better-than-expected fiscal-second-quarter earnings and revenue prompted price-target boosts by Wall Street's analysts. The company also raised its full year guidance. Shares of the New York company at last check rose 14% to $119.91.

