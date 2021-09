President Joe Biden has promised to do everything in his power to rescue Americans stranded in Afghanistan and fearful of violent Taliban reprisals following the US military withdrawal. But limited resources and diminished political leverage have opened the way for evacuation missions led by Republican politicians, former military personnel and private organizations that risk embarrassing the White House. The United States managed to airlift more than 120,000 US citizens, Afghans and foreigners since the Taliban's lightning takeover on August 15 -- but hundreds were left behind. In a sign of the pitfalls ahead, the government was accused Tuesday of wrongly taking credit for, and even actively obstructing, the first mission to get Americans out since the completion of the withdrawal at the end of August.