A fiery car accident killed 2 people and injured another on Elysian Fields Avenue (New Orleans, LA)

On Tuesday afternoon, a fiery single-vehicle crash killed 2 people and injured another on Elysian Fields Avenue.

As per the initial information, the fatal car accident happened in the 2500 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. The crash claimed the lives of two people and critically injured another. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Nissan Sentra was going south on Elysian Fields Avenue.

September 1, 2021