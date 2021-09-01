Cancel
Here’s why AI is making HR pros indispensable

By Matthew Spencer
hrexecutive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article3 ways artificial intelligence is allowing HR leaders to drive organizational success. Artificial intelligence has the potential to help human resource professionals make a massive impact on their company’s culture, performance, efficiency and diversity. When embraced and applied properly, AI can become a secret weapon for hiring professionals in avoiding the obligatory, monotonous tasks they’ve always resented, while enabling hiring teams to unearth things about their candidate pools that would otherwise remain unseen.

#Ai
