Here’s why AI is making HR pros indispensable
3 ways artificial intelligence is allowing HR leaders to drive organizational success. Artificial intelligence has the potential to help human resource professionals make a massive impact on their company’s culture, performance, efficiency and diversity. When embraced and applied properly, AI can become a secret weapon for hiring professionals in avoiding the obligatory, monotonous tasks they’ve always resented, while enabling hiring teams to unearth things about their candidate pools that would otherwise remain unseen.hrexecutive.com
