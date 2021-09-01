Cancel
Preview: The idea of ‘Lost in Random’ sprouted from a painting

By Gieson Cacho
Marin Independent Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZoink Games just finished “Ghost Giant” and the team was ready for a new project. Coming off a bright and cheery VR game, creative director Olov Redmalm wanted to explore a different subject — a dark fairy tale. They tested out ideas, but it wasn’t until he saw a certain painting that everything crystalized.

