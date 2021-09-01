Cancel
Buena Vista County, IA

Siouxland man sentenced for committing insurance fraud in Buena Vista County

By Laila Freeman
siouxlandproud.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland man was sentenced on Monday for a theft charge. According to court documents, in April of 2019, Juan Alvarez was arrested after he conspired with others to arrange for a vehicle to be taken from Storm Lake to an unknown location down in Mexico or Texas. The vehicle was then to be reported as stolen with the intent of receiving insurance proceeds to satisfy an outstanding loan balance in which the vehicle was listed as a security interest.

