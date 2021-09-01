Dallas Mavericks: Boban Marjanovic returns to his roots
The Dallas Mavericks re-signed Boban Marjanovic this offseason to a two-year $7 million deal. It was an important signing because of his on and off-court contributions. Boban is beloved across the NBA. His close relationship with Mavs superstar Luka Doncic and ability to lighten the mood in the locker room made bringing him back a no-brainer. Marjanovic started the team’s final three playoff games, thanks to his rebounding and ability to dominate the paint. The 7’4 big man is a situational option, but one that changes games.thesmokingcuban.com
