Extreme Eats: Cheese quesadilla with bananas

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
This is one concoction we didn’t think would be as good as it was — cheese quesadillas with bananas!

More in the Morning’s Anyssa Bohanan cooked up the dish for Wednesday’s “Extreme Eats” segment.

Watch the video above to hear what the verdict was.

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
