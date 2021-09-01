Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texarkana, TX

The Texarkana Texas Police Wants You, To Be An Officer

By Wes
Posted by 
Eagle 106.3
Eagle 106.3
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Texarkana Texas Police department wants you, to become an officer in their police force. If you are looking for a new career or you have dreams of being a police officer now is the time. The Texarkana Texas Police department is looking for police officers. Here are the details...

kygl.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Eagle 106.3

Eagle 106.3

Texarkana, AR
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
292K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle 106.3 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Texarkana, TX
Texarkana, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Paid Holidays#Retirement#Civil Service#New Texarkana#Tmrs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Labor Day

A motorcycle fatality on early Labor Day Monday morning cost the life of a Miller county resident 33-year-old Phillip W. Paggett of Texarkana, Arkansas. According to the Arkansas State Police, the motorcycle accident happened around 1:20 AM in the Genoa area on Highway 196 where apparently Padgett lost control of his motorcycle and left the road crashing into a culvert. The Miller County coroner pronounced Padgett dead at the scene. According to the report, conditions were dry at the time of the accident.
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Eagle 106.3

Arkansas Hospitalizations and Deaths Spiking Again – Texarkana COVID-19 By-The-Numbers for September 3

(AP) — Arkansas has reported a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths. The Department of Health on Wednesday said the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients rose by 101 to 1,313. However, a department spokeswoman said part of the increase was due to some hospitalizations not included in Tuesday’s figures. The state’s COVID-19 deaths rose by 35 to 6,969 since the pandemic began. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators dropped by 31 to 357, but 522 COVID-19 patients were under intensive care.
Bowie County, TXPosted by
Eagle 106.3

Bowie County Excited to Become an ACT Work Ready Community

Bowie County announced today, they have engaged in the process to become a certified ACTWork Ready Community. According to a press release, this practice demonstrates their commitment to developing a strong workforce pipeline, desirable to employers, economic developers, and current and future citizens of the county. Earlier this year, Miller County began the process and now Bowie County is on board to work with the Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce and Miller County to enhance our workforce in the Texarkana region.
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Eagle 106.3

Hospice of Texarkana Jeans and Bling 2021 Cancelled

One of the biggest annual fundraisers for Hospice of Texarkana in the month of October is Jeans and Bling. Last year the fundraiser was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and unfortunately with the rise of Delta Variant cases in Texarkana Jeans and Bling has been postponed until Spring of 2022.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Eagle 106.3

Arkansas Most Wanted – From Little Rock FBI Field Office

The FBI Filed Office in Little Rock, Arkansas is looking for help locating these fugitives for a variety of reasons, including kidnapping, sex crimes, missing persons and other criminal enterprises. Take a look at the photos and descriptions below and if you can help please call (501) 221-9100. Kidnapping Victim:...
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Eagle 106.3

Texas/Arkansas See Decreases in Hospitalizations – Texarkana COVID-19 By-The-Numbers for August 30

(AP) — Hospitalizations in Arkansas for COVID-19 have dropped for the third consecutive day, a sign of hope for a state health care system that’s been strained due to a surge in coronavirus cases. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that on Saturday, there were 1,272 Arkansas residents hospitalized with the virus, 52 fewer than Friday, the largest drop this month after hospitalizations surged throughout July and August. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said while virus cases are still high in the state, early use of antibody treatments that can help blunt the worst effects of COVID-19 is helping to reduce hospitalizations. The newspaper reported that on Saturday, 13,753 vaccine doses were given statewide, 2,210 fewer than a week earlier but 2,574 more than Friday.
Bowie County, TXPosted by
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana COVID Spike Spurs Bowie County FREE Testing Return

COVID 19 cases are continuing to increase across Bowie County, Texarkana all over the Ark-La-Tex. Hospitalizations due to COVID are high, and resources are to care for COVID patients are still critically low according to the Press Release from the Bowie County Joint Operations Center. While local officials continue to monitor case counts and stay updated on CDC guidelines, individuals are encouraged to follow the advice of their primary care physician and stay current on recommendations from the CDC for ways to stay healthy: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana COVID-19 By-The-Numbers for August 24 – Arkansas Patients on Ventilators Reaches New Record

(AP) — The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators in Arkansas has reached a new high. The Department of Health on Monday said the number of virus patients on ventilators rose by 12 to 349, surpassing the previous high reached Saturday. The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital increased by 42 to 1,411. COVID-19 patients make up half of the state’s intensive care unit beds, with 558 in ICU. There are only 22 ICU beds available in Arkansas, according to the Department of Health. The state reported 30 new COVID-19 deaths and 986 new coronavirus cases.
Texarkana, ARPosted by
Eagle 106.3

TAPD Lieutenant Jeffery Gladden to be Promoted to Captain

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is pleased to announce the upcoming promotion of one of our officers. According to a press release, on Sunday, August 22, 2021, Lieutenant Jeffery Gladden will be promoted to the rank of Captain. Lieutenant Gladden joined the TAPD family in January of 2006, prior to being a member of the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, he served as a Lieutenant at the Texarkana Texas Police Department where he retired from.

Comments / 0

Community Policy