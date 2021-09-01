Flash Flood Warning issued for Barbour, Harrison, Lewis, Randolph, Taylor, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 11:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Barbour; Harrison; Lewis; Randolph; Taylor; Upshur The National Weather Service in Charleston has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Barbour County in northeastern West Virginia Northwestern Randolph County in northeastern West Virginia Upshur County in northeastern West Virginia Southeastern Harrison County in northern West Virginia Southeastern Lewis County in northern West Virginia Taylor County in northern West Virginia * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 1126 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated moderate rain falling across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Buckhannon, Grafton, Philippi, Audra State Park, Bridgeport, Belington, Rock Cave, Junior, Flemington, Volga, Century, Hodgesville, Overhill, Galloway, Ellamore, Tallmansville, Moatsville, Rosemont, Lorentz and Nestorville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED