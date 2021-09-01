Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barbour County, WV

Flash Flood Warning issued for Barbour, Harrison, Lewis, Randolph, Taylor, Upshur by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 11:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Barbour; Harrison; Lewis; Randolph; Taylor; Upshur The National Weather Service in Charleston has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Barbour County in northeastern West Virginia Northwestern Randolph County in northeastern West Virginia Upshur County in northeastern West Virginia Southeastern Harrison County in northern West Virginia Southeastern Lewis County in northern West Virginia Taylor County in northern West Virginia * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 1126 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated moderate rain falling across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Buckhannon, Grafton, Philippi, Audra State Park, Bridgeport, Belington, Rock Cave, Junior, Flemington, Volga, Century, Hodgesville, Overhill, Galloway, Ellamore, Tallmansville, Moatsville, Rosemont, Lorentz and Nestorville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buckhannon, WV
City
Charleston, WV
City
Grafton, WV
County
Barbour County, WV
County
Lewis County, WV
County
Upshur County, WV
City
Galloway, WV
City
Lorentz, WV
County
Taylor County, WV
City
Rosemont, WV
City
Volga, WV
County
Randolph County, WV
City
Bridgeport, WV
County
Harrison County, WV
City
Flemington, WV
City
Philippi, WV
City
Rock Cave, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#Nwsrlx#Belington
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Clare County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clare by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Clare A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CLARE COUNTY At 219 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Clare, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Clare... Farwell TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
Mason County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Mason A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EDT FOR MASON COUNTY At 1254 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Ludington SP to near Ludington to 6 miles northwest of Silver Lake SP, moving east at 50 mph. Another line of severe storms are also near Freesoil. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ludington... Ludington SP... Scottville Fountain... Free Soil... Hamlin Lake Custer... Walhalla TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Tuscola County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Tuscola by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 16:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Tuscola A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR TUSCOLA COUNTY At 453 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bridgeport, or near Saginaw, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Caro, Vassar, Cass City, Reese, Millington, Mayville, Akron, Fairgrove, Kingston, Tuscola, Ellington, Wilmot, Gilford, East Dayton, Richville, Deford, Watrousville, Fostoria and Silverwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Branch County, MIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Branch, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 15:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for southeastern and southwestern Michigan. Target Area: Branch; Hillsdale; St. Joseph Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern St. Joseph, Branch and northwestern Hillsdale Counties through 745 PM EDT At 712 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Union City to 7 miles west of Coldwater to near Bronson. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Coldwater around 720 PM EDT. Quincy around 725 PM EDT. Litchfield around 730 PM EDT. This includes Interstate 69 in Michigan between mile markers 2 and 21. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Sawyer County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sawyer by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 03:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sawyer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL SAWYER COUNTY At 340 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over New Post, or near Chippewa Flowage West, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Winter. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Anasco, Las Marias by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 16:41:00 Expires: 2021-09-07 18:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Anasco; Las Marias The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Anasco in Puerto Rico Las Marias in Puerto Rico * Until 600 PM AST. * At 253 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
Baraga County, MIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baraga by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 04:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 04:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baraga The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Baraga County in north central Upper Michigan * Until 445 AM EDT. * At 420 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Baraga, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Baraga around 425 AM EDT. L`anse and Alberta around 430 AM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Ford County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 17:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Ford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN FORD AND SOUTHWESTERN IROQUOIS COUNTIES At 542 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Cissna Park to near Gibson City, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Paxton, Gibson City, Cissna Park, Buckley, Loda, Elliott, Clarence and Claytonville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 15:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jefferson; Orleans; Plaquemines; St. Charles .Overall most places should be fine however any l;ocations that are still without power and pumps are not working may see water quickly add up in low lying areas. The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southern Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Plaquemines Parish in southeastern Louisiana Eastern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 337 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Marrero, Harvey, Timberlane, Avondale, Belle Chasse, Metairie, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Jean Lafitte, Estelle, Woodmere, Bridge City, Terrytown, Elmwood, Waggaman and River Ridge. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Alcona County, MIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alcona, Iosco, Ogemaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alcona; Iosco; Ogemaw The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Alcona County in northern Michigan Northeastern Ogemaw County in northern Michigan Iosco County in northern Michigan * Until 115 PM EDT. * At 1208 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rifle River State Park, or 15 miles northeast of West Branch, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Long Lake around 1215 PM EDT. Hale around 1220 PM EDT. Plainfield Township around 1225 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Mikado, Wurtsmith Airfield, Oscoda and Au Sable. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Isabella County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Isabella, Mecosta, Newaygo by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Isabella; Mecosta; Newaygo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN NEWAYGO...ISABELLA AND MECOSTA COUNTIES At 241 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Clare to near Canadian Lakes to near Grant, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mount Pleasant... Big Rapids... Clare Newaygo... White Cloud... Fremont Shepherd... Grant... Morley Mecosta... Rosebush... Canadian Lakes Lake Isabella... Croton... Bridgeton Remus... Millbrook... Barryton Stanwood... Brinton HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Crawford County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Ogemaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 11:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford; Ogemaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CRAWFORD...NORTHWESTERN OGEMAW...ROSCOMMON AND SOUTHWESTERN OSCODA COUNTIES At 1114 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Roscommon to near Lake St. Helen to near Moddersville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Roscommon and Lake St. Helen around 1120 AM EDT. St. Helen and South Branch Township around 1125 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Prudenville and Clear Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Manistee County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Manistee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 11:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Manistee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MANISTEE COUNTY At 1151 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Kaleva to near Brethren to near Wellston to near Dublin, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public. At 1143 AM EDT, 1 inch hail was reported 4 miles NE of Manistee. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kaleva, Dublin, Wellston, Brethren and Star Crossing. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Benzie County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Benzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benzie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN BENZIE AND MANISTEE COUNTIES At 1143 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Onekama to near Norwalk to near Brethren to 6 miles north of Free Soil, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Copemish, Dublin and Wellston. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Becker County, MNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Becker, Hubbard, Wadena by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 00:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Becker; Hubbard; Wadena The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Hubbard County in north central Minnesota Northeastern Wadena County in central Minnesota Northeastern Becker County in northwestern Minnesota * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1207 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Two Inlets, or 32 miles northeast of Detroit Lakes, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Park Rapids and Emmaville around 1215 AM CDT. Dorset around 1220 AM CDT. Nevis around 1225 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Chamberlain, Badoura and Akeley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Benzie County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Benzie, Manistee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 11:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benzie; Manistee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN BENZIE AND MANISTEE COUNTIES At 1143 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Onekama to near Norwalk to near Brethren to 6 miles north of Free Soil, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Copemish, Dublin and Wellston. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 15:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jasper A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN PORTER AND JASPER COUNTIES At 421 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Kouts to near Wheatfield to near Morocco, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Rensselaer, DeMotte, Hebron, Wheatfield, Roselawn, Kouts, Hanging Grove, Boone Grove, Baileys Corner, Stoutsburg, Fair Oaks, Parr and Dunns Bridge. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Clare County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clare by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Clare A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CLARE COUNTY At 219 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Clare, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Clare... Farwell TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
Mecosta County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mecosta, Newaygo by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mecosta; Newaygo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN NEWAYGO...ISABELLA AND MECOSTA COUNTIES At 241 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Clare to near Canadian Lakes to near Grant, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mount Pleasant... Big Rapids... Clare Newaygo... White Cloud... Fremont Shepherd... Grant... Morley Mecosta... Rosebush... Canadian Lakes Lake Isabella... Croton... Bridgeton Remus... Millbrook... Barryton Stanwood... Brinton HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Hemphill County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hemphill by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 18:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hemphill A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HEMPHILL COUNTY At 622 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Canadian, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Locations impacted include Canadian. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy