Damon Albarn Drops Soothing New Song ‘Particles’

Damon Albarn has released a new song, “Particles,” the latest offering from his next solo album, The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows .

“Particles” is the album’s closing track and it finds Albarn crafting a soothing soundscape of guitars, keys, strings and synths, all of which drift over what sounds like the steady rush of a stream. Accompanying the song is the second in a series of films titled “Subline Boulevards — Performance Films.”

“Particles” is the third offering from The Nearer the Fountain , following “Polaris” and the title track . The album — which takes its title from a John Clare poem, “Love and Memory” — marks Albarn’s second solo album, following 2014’s Everyday Robots . The LP originally began as an orchestral piece inspired by the landscapes of Iceland, but Albarn eventually expanded the project into a full-length album during lockdown last year.

Amidst the rollout for The Nearer the Fountain , Albarn’s animated outfit Gorillaz surprise-released a three-track EP, Meanwhile , to celebrate Carnival and West London. The project features contributions from Jelani Blackman, Barrington Levy, AJ Tracy and Alicaì Harley.