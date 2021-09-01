Sen. Schumer announces plans to create jobs, attract businesses to WNY STAMP facility
ALABAMA, N.Y. (WROC) — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer held a press conference at the Western New York STAMP Tech Campus in Genesee County Wednesday. According to the senator’s office, Schumer will announce plans to grow and attract new jobs at tenants at the facility. The senator says federal funding will be the “green light” STAMP (Science, Technology, and Advanced Manufacturing Park) needs to become a regional leader in tech industries.www.rochesterfirst.com
