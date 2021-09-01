Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cedric Mullins Draws Closer to Orioles History on Tuesday

By Arrick Joel
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith his 25th stolen base of the season in the books, Cedric Mullins stands just one home run away from Baltimore Orioles history. Although he was held hitless by Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays bullpen on Tuesday, Cedric Mullins impacted the game on the base paths, recording a stolen base in the first inning. The stolen base was his 25th on the season, an important one for Mullins as he attempts to become just the third player in Baltimore Orioles history to hit 25 home runs and steal 25 bases in a single season. The company Mullins would join as part of the franchise’s 25/25 club would be that of two MVP winners: Don Baylor and Reggie Jackson.

birdswatcher.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

140K+
Followers
330K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Don Baylor
Person
Reggie Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Blue Jays#Mvp#Baylor#Major League#The American League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman’s outlook gets blunt take from Aaron Boone after meltdown vs. Orioles

It has been a wild season for New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman. And it got even wilder on Saturday when he allowed the Baltimore Orioles to occupy all bases in the top of the ninth inning and allow the go-ahead run that gave the O’s the 4-3 win. It was certainly a loss that’s tough to swallow for Aaron Boone and the Yankees. Apart from the fact that the Yankees shouldn’t be losing at home against the worst team in baseball today, the loss also came on the heels of a brilliant stretch from Chapman.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Gross Moment At Orioles Game On Monday

The Baltimore Orioles are in the midst of a horrific season and currently own the worst record in Major League Baseball. It’s nothing news for the Orioles, which are one of the worst organizations in baseball over the past decade. With that in mind, it’s not surprising that fans are looking for other things to do while at Orioles games.
MLBFOX Sports

After 19 straight losses, Orioles on brink of making worst kind of history

The Baltimore Orioles lost a baseball game. Again. The 14-8 loss at home to the Angels on Tuesday was the club’s 19th consecutive loss, which, if you run the numbers, crunch the data and do some research, is not exactly "what you want." These flightless Birds, a group of well-meaning gentlemen who have not won a baseball contest since Aug. 2, now find themselves on the brink of history.
MLBblackchronicle.com

Orioles losing streak: Dreadful O’s approaching MLB and franchise history

The 2021 Baltimore Orioles have lost 19 straight games. This isn’t the first time in franchise history that has happened, but at least maybe there’s some solace that this streak didn’t happen to start the year?. Some fans might recall this 1988 Sports Illustrated cover, tweeted out recently by the...
MLBchatsports.com

Orioles star Cedric Mullins breaks out of slump as team halts long losing skid: ‘I expect him to finish the season strong’

It’s no surprise that the Orioles’ reversal of fortunes this week came as their do-it-all center fielder Cedric Mullins broke out of his longest slump of the season. The first-time All-Star spent the first half of the Orioles’ recent 19-game losing streak extending a 20-game hitting streak, but cooled off significantly after that accomplishment. He came alive with a leadoff home run in the streak-busting victory Wednesday night and was involved in plenty of the Orioles’ offense in Thursday afternoon’s 13-1 win.
MLBNBC Sports

SEE IT: Orioles' Cedric Mullins homers off Shohei Ohtani's 1st pitch

Riding low coming into Wednesday's game at Camden Yards off 19 straight losses, home fans didn't come to Oriole Park to possibly watch a 20th straight. They came to see the best two-way player in baseball, Shohei Ohtani, pitch for the Angels. That is, until Baltimore's leadoff centerfielder Cedric Mullins...
MLBWashington Post

Flailing toward history, the Orioles approach another monumental low

In May, the Baltimore Orioles lost 14 straight games. In June, they won two games over an 18-game stretch. July saw a 1-8 run. Somehow, the worst was yet to come. The Orioles have now dropped 19 consecutive games, the longest losing streak in the majors since the Kansas City Royals lost 19 straight in 2005. Baltimore has been outscored by 108 runs during this futile stretch and had just a single one-run loss, against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday. Among the lowlights: a 13-1 thrashing at the hands of the New York Yankees, a 16-2 loss to the Boston Red Sox and a 10-0 blowout delivered by the Tampa Bay Rays, against whom the Orioles are a woeful 1-15 this season.
MLBchatsports.com

Orioles on deck: What to know about Baltimore’s losing streak, pitching matchups and how to watch Tuesday’s game vs. Angels

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Spenser Watkins (2-5, 5.63 ERA) vs. Angels RHP Dylan Bundy (2-9, 6.04 ERA) What’s at stake?: The Orioles have lost 18 games in a row, the sixth-longest losing streak in the last 60 years and tied for the 11th longest skid in MLB’s modern era (since 1900). A loss on Tuesday would tie the 2005 Kansas City Royals for the longest losing streak since the 1988 Orioles started the season with 21 consecutive defeats.
MLBESPN

Did the Baltimore Orioles just play the worst stretch of baseball in modern MLB history?

Whew! The Baltimore Orioles won a game this week for the first time since Aug. 2. In between the victories were 19 straight defeats. That matches the 2005 Kansas City Royals for the longest losing streak of the wild-card era. But hey, the silver lining is that Baltimore did not reach the depths of its 1988 Oriole predecessors, who set an American League mark with a 21-game skid. And the Orioles fell a full four games shy of the longest losing streak of the modern era, which was the 23-game slide of the 1961 Phillies. And if you go back even further into baseball's misty past, two teams in the 1800s had even longer losing streaks.
MLBCamden Chat

Tuesday night Orioles game thread: at Blue Jays, 7:07

Monday’s series opener in Toronto didn’t go too well for the Orioles. Here’s hoping Tuesday fares a little better. Monday saw the Orioles fall victim to one of the American League’s best hitters, as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 37th and 38th bombs in a 7-3 victory. Ryan Mountcastle tried to help the O’s keep pace with his 25th home run, but when a potential MVP candidate is feeling it at the plate, chances are you’re not getting through the game without some bruises.
MLBnumberfire.com

Baltimore's Cedric Mullins receives Monday night off

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins is not starting in Monday's lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Mullins will sit against Baltimore's rivals after Ryan McKenna was named Monday's center fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 392 batted balls this season, Mullins has produced a 8.4% barrel rate and a .278...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Blue Jays: Robbie Ray has a history making night against Orioles

In a 7-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Robbie Ray etched his name into the record books in a number of ways. With 10 strikeouts in seven innings against Baltimore, the 29-year-old southpaw became just the second pitcher in Blue Jays history to notch double-digit strikeouts in three consecutive starts. Ray whiffed 11 Detroit Tigers on August 20 and followed that with a 14-strikeout performance against the Chicago White Sox on August 25.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
FanSided

Fans Outraged After Insulting Comments Aimed at Trey Mancini

Baseball fans came out in droves on social media to support Trey Mancini after insulting comments were aimed at him. On Monday, the Baltimore Orioles kicked off a series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards with the first of four games this week against the Kansas City Royals. The Orioles would end up losing Monday’s game, 3-2, doing so with star first baseman Trey Mancini getting the day off. In Sunday’s series finale against the New York Yankees, Mancini fouled a pitch off of his foot, which understandably would cause the “general soreness” that Nathan Ruiz of the Baltimore Sun reported.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Benches clear after minor league bat-flip gone wrong (Video)

Watch benches clear after minor league bat-flip gone wrong. Benches clearing in baseball is nothing new but it’s exciting every time it happens. But this brawl takes the take on many, many levels and it all started with a bat-flip. The whole thing happened on Friday night when the Arizona Diamondbacks Triple-A affiliate Reno Aces played the Tacoma Rainiers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy