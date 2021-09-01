Cedric Mullins Draws Closer to Orioles History on Tuesday

With his 25th stolen base of the season in the books, Cedric Mullins stands just one home run away from Baltimore Orioles history. Although he was held hitless by Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays bullpen on Tuesday, Cedric Mullins impacted the game on the base paths, recording a stolen base in the first inning. The stolen base was his 25th on the season, an important one for Mullins as he attempts to become just the third player in Baltimore Orioles history to hit 25 home runs and steal 25 bases in a single season. The company Mullins would join as part of the franchise’s 25/25 club would be that of two MVP winners: Don Baylor and Reggie Jackson.