Leicester winger Marc Albrighton has backed team-mate Jamie Vardy to keep getting better with age after the forward played a key role in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Norwich.The former England international grabbed the opener in the eighth minute at Carrow Road, curling home after a slick move for his second goal of the season.While the Canaries responded strongly and equalised through Teemu Pukki’s first-half penalty, it was the visitors who clinched all three points when Vardy spotted Albrighton in space on the right and found the winger, who rifled home in the 76th minute.It is usually the other way round...