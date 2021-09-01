Cancel
Miami Dolphins cut Patrick Laird and rookie Gerrid Doaks, keep 3 RBs

By Brian Miller
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Dolphins, for now, have only three running backs on their 53 man roster but that is likely going to change after waivers. Patrick Laird and 7th round draft pick, Gerrid Doaks, are not going to be back with the Dolphins in 2021, at least for the next 12 hours or so. The practice squad is their likely landing spot. Miami released both today during final cuts. Brennan Scarlett was also released.

