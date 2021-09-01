Cancel
Chicago Med’s Torrey DeVitto to star in new Hallmark Christmas movie

By Cody Schultz
Cover picture for the articleChicago Med star Torrey DeVitto will once again be helping to spread some holiday cheer this December as the lead of a new Hallmark Channel holiday film!. As first reported by Deadline, DeVitto has been tapped as the lead of the upcoming Hallmark Movies and Mysteries holiday film The Christmas Promise. While a release date for the film has not yet been announced, it’s expected the movie will air as part of the network’s annual holiday Miracles of Christmas programming slate.

