Ditch the car and make traveling more fun and eco-friendly with the Phatfour eBike With a Detachable 50 kg Capacity Sidecar. Perfect for transporting pets, kids, and even bulky items, the Phatfour Sidecar makes life on the go easier and more adventurous. It’s great for day trips to the park or the store, and may even come in useful for moving home. Measuring 91 x 39 x 45 centimeters, the detachable Sidecar won’t take up the entire bike path, either. Additionally, use it at night as the front and back reflectors will improve your visibility in dark environments. Best of all, it’s easy to disconnect the Sidecar from your Phatfour. So you can take your child to daycare and then remove the box for cycling with freedom.