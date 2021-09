Despite Dementia affecting more than 50 million people worldwide, with Alzheimer’s contributing to an estimated 60-70% of those cases, there are still a lot of misconceptions and misunderstanding around the disease – which is why, every September, World Alzheimer’s Month aims to raise awareness.It may feel completely overwhelming, sad and scary when someone in the family is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, and it’s natural to worry that you’re saying all the wrong things. So how best can you support them, while still ensuring they feel empowered and as independent as possible?It’s normal to feel a sense of grief yourself Fran Vandelli, a...