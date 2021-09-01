Cancel
WEDNESDAY UPDATES: Vaccinations decline as delta surge rolls on

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 6 days ago
The number of coronavirus vaccinations being administered daily is dropping in Missouri as the delta variant continues to spread.

Data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services show the seven-day average of daily shots administered fell to about 13,500 per day as of Saturday . The average has been steadily declining since mid-August, when it was over 15,000. About 45% of Missourians are fully vaccinated.

Health experts say the vaccine is the most effective way to reduce new infections and hospitalizations, which are declining but remain at high rates. Intensive care admissions for COVID-19 remain at record levels in Missouri .

Missouri recorded 1,984 confirmed new coronavirus cases Wednesday for a total of 632,051 infections since the pandemic started. The daily average of new cases is 1,575, according to the state health department. The state reported 914 new probable cases through antigen testing. Missouri reported 12 new deaths for a total of 10,622.

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

All but two counties, both in northern Missouri, remained this week in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's "red zone," indicating high levels of coronavirus transmission. Moniteau County is No. 12 in the state for most new cases per capita over the past week, according to the state.

