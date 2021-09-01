Cancel
Jeff Benedict, ex-Pat Andre Tippett discuss 'Dynasty' Wednesday in Westerly

By Rick Koster
The Day
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans know that, for years, the New England Patriots were the Gift That Just Kept On Covering the Spread. And, ah, just winning in general. There will probably never be another run by any sports franchise like the one engineered by the triple threat of of Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft and Tom Brady.

