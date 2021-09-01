Isle of Man: New food labelling laws to help allergy sufferers

When Elliott Livingston was diagnosed with a severe peanut allergy at 18 months old, his mother, Gina, took it in stride. “I was OK at that point,” says the Atlanta mom. “I thought, We got this; peanut allergies are common; things are labeled; we can do this.” But five months later, while eating hummus at a local museum café, Elliott went into severe anaphylaxis. “He turned blue,” says Livingston, who froze looking over his emergency allergy plan trying to decide if she should use his EpiPen. Luckily, a friend was with her and snapped into action, holding Elliott down and telling Livingston to give him the shot. He vomited but began breathing again. They called 911 and rushed him to the hospital, where he had to stay for several days.