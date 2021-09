An anarchist group that has voiced support for Antifa appeared to encourage its followers to burn down police stations until "flowers grow in the wreckage" of the system. "This is the Third Precinct in Minneapolis, today," the group CrimethInc. posted on Twitter Friday along with a picture of a Minneapolis police station that was torched during Black Lives Matter rioting. "When we say abolish the police, we don't mean beg politicians to defund them. We mean take grassroots action to prevent them from continuing to do harm—until flowers grow in the wreckage of their system."