Kiss postpones tour after founding members test positive for COVID

LA County’s Covid database on Thursday showed 9 positive tests on Stage 18 of the CBS Studio Center (aka CBS Radford) in Studio City. The outbreak is tied to CBS’ Big Brother, which is filming its 23rd season there, sources said. The nine positive tests for crew members had been registered over several weeks since July 26, with most of those impacted already back at work after being quarantined and subsequently cleared, I hear. Based in different areas on the set, none of the infected crew members are believed to have had interactions with the houseguests. Production on the show, which employs about 500 people, has not been impacted. Big Brother, produced by Fly on the Wall in association with Endemol Shine North America, is currently in its sixth week of Season 23. Like all TV shows during the pandemic, the reality series follows all industry health and safety protocols.