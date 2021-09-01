Cancel
Rochelle Humes launches limited-time coat collection with Regatta

By Bethan Rose Jenkins
goodhousekeeping.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRochelle Humes is launching a range of coats with outdoors brand Regatta which will be available first at QVC for a limited period of three weeks. Rochelle has collaborated with outerwear brand Regatta to create a line of stylish yet practical coats in eight designs. According to a release, Rochelle...

