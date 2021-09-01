Rochelle Humes launches limited-time coat collection with Regatta

The main thing was Irving Penn: Small Trades. I was thinking about where Peter Do could begin, and it seemed like a good start. There were so many things in that book that speak to all of us… uniforms on everyday people. What was fascinating about that book was seeing a different side of Penn’s work from the glossy, glamorous photos. It was about functionality. You can see the wrinkles and texture from the aprons being folded down and rubber boots worn for protection. We wanted to explore those aspects of dress as a foundation for Peter Do. It was where the four-piece suit came from. Skirt, pants with blazer on top…a chef’s uniform. That was our touch.