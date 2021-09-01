5 Biggest New Movies of September 2021: Some Horror & Musical Fun
In contrast to July and August, September feels a little sleepy. There aren’t too many blockbuster type films besides the obvious Marvel flick, and most of these options you might not even know. Since October is reserved for Halloween and all things scary, most studios releasing horror/thriller films might choose to capitalise on what the month is known for, so September was always going to be a little dull in comparison.culturedvultures.com
Comments / 0