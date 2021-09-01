Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

5 Biggest New Movies of September 2021: Some Horror & Musical Fun

By Natasha Alvar
culturedvultures.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn contrast to July and August, September feels a little sleepy. There aren’t too many blockbuster type films besides the obvious Marvel flick, and most of these options you might not even know. Since October is reserved for Halloween and all things scary, most studios releasing horror/thriller films might choose to capitalise on what the month is known for, so September was always going to be a little dull in comparison.

culturedvultures.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amandla Stenberg
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Ben Platt
Person
Freida Pinto
Person
Kaitlyn Dever
Person
Stephen Chbosky
Person
Annabelle Wallis
Person
Idina Menzel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musicals#Horror Film#Ten Rings#Pitch Perfect#Dceu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Moviespurewow.com

This Intense Sandra Bullock Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List & It’s Totally Worth the Watch

This must-watch Sandra Bullock flick, The Net, is suddenly back on our radar, and you won’t hear us complaining. The film has been around for quite some time, as it originally hit theaters in 1995. Well, it was recently added to Netflix, and it’s already claimed a spot on the streaming service’s list of top-rated movies behind Vivo, Aftermath, The Vault, The Losers, Major Payne and The Swarm.
MoviesPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Famous Actors Who Consistently Make Really Bad Movies

There's hardly a well-known actor in Hollywood who doesn't have at least a couple of stinkers on their resume. Even Tom Hanks has "Cloud Atlas" and "Joe Versus the Volcano." But there are actors, very famous and very rich, who seem to have a knack for picking really bad movies, and over and over again.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Adult Animated Movies by Ralph Bakshi

Marvelous Videos presents Ralph Bakshi’s animated classics…. When it comes to adult animation, most western audiences are familiar with a comedy of some sort. It seems that this is the only method by which an R-rated product can be approved by studios, meaning we are forced to endure terrible jokes at the expense of a potentially good story.
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
TV & VideosComicBook

Every New Movie Netflix Added on September 1st

September has finally arrived, and that means Netflix has given its streaming lineup a bit of an overhaul. A few titles left the streaming service at midnight, which is always disappointing, but even more movies were added to replace them. A slew of new movies are now available to stream on Netflix, representing many of the most popular genres and giving just about every subscriber something else to add to their queues.
Moviesasapland.com

‘The Lighthouse’ New Horror Movie trailer is up

‘The Lighthouse’ New Horror Movie trailer is up. Upcoming Horror Movie ‘The Lighthouse’ trailer is on the internet now. Star of The Lighthouse is Robert Pattison and Willem Dafoe. Behind the production of this Horror Thriller, A24 production studio has lightened up all things related to the movie. Tuesday the pick the day to launch the trainer and get a good response from the viewers on various streaming channels.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Reveals First Look At New Vampire Thriller Bone Teeth

Netflix subscribers are clearly enamored with the idea of high concept vampiric content, as evidenced by recent smash hit Blood Red Sky becoming the streamer’s most-watched German original project ever after racking up 50 million streams in four weeks, dominating the most-watched list and going down a storm with genre fans.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Kevin Bacon Reportedly In Talks For New Blumhouse Horror Movie

Kevin Bacon and the horror movie go way back, with the actor famously making his fourth-ever feature film appearance in Friday the 13th as Jack Burrell, receiving one of the classic slasher’s most memorable deaths for his troubles. However, over the last 40 years he’s largely made a point of staying away from the genre that first brought him to prominence.
MoviesTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on September 2

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Thursday, Sept. 2 adds four new movies thanks to the rush of films added to Netflix at the top of the month. At No. 2 is Ryan Reynolds' The Green Lantern, at No. 4 is Martin Lawrence's Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, at No. 7 is Barbie: Big City. Big Dreams, and at No. 9 is Elizabeth Olsen's Wind River. That's something for everyone! Despite all the new movies on the list, none could dethrone He's All That, which sits at No. 1. We can do better than that, people.
TV SeriesSFGate

'Scenes From a Marriage' Showrunner Hagai Levi on the HBO Remake: 'Ingmar Bergman's Spirit Was Keeping an Eye on Me'

When it comes to exploring relationships, Ingmar Begman’s iconic television series-turned-movie “Scenes from a Marriage” is still as relevant today as it was when it first aired almost fifty years ago. Which is why, when showrunner Hagai Levi (“In Treatment,” “The Affair”) was first approached about re-making the series, which plays out of competition at the ongoing Venice Film Festival, by Bergman’s youngest son Daniel, he promptly said “Yes” before immediately wondering “What am I going to do?”
TV ShowsCNET

Meet Nestflix, where fake movies and TV shows are the real deal

"Hey, Claudius. You killed my father. Big mistake." You haven't seen Hamlet till you've seen Arnold Schwarzenegger in the starring role as a ripped, cigar-puffing prince shoving his corrupt uncle out of a castle window. You probably won't catch the scene at any Shakespeare film festival, but you will see...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Friday the 13th’ and More Spine-Chilling Horror Movies Worth Buying on Blu-ray

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Ready to celebrate Friday the 13th? From paranormal to slasher films, sci-fi, comedy, and romance, horror movies offer up a little something for all kinds of movie fans — but there are a few classics that any horror enthusiast should have in their collection. Below, find a selection of treasured horror flicks starting with “Friday the 13th,” and other horror films such as “Texas Chainsaw...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

The Best Family Movies To Watch On Netflix

If you need a break from your regular Friday night binge and The Suicide Squad isn’t your cup of tea, now is the perfect time to hop over to Netflix and put on a good old-fashioned family film. Sometimes you just need that warm, fuzzy feeling only family movies can provide, the one that reminds you of what’s really important in life.
TV & VideosPopSugar

These New Movies Coming to Netflix in October Bring All the Chills and Thrills

If your only plan for October is to watch a whole bunch of scary movies, then you're in luck, because Netflix is bringing even more thrills. Leading up to Halloween, you can expect to see a vampire flick starring Debby Ryan and Sydney Sweeney, a chilling teen slasher film with Sydney Park, a psychological thriller starring Kate Siegel, and so much more. And don't worry if you're not into thrills and chills — you can look forward to some not-so-scary titles as well. Check out the movies you can look forward to streaming in October.
Traffic Accidentsfilm-book.com

10 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now for August 2021

10 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now for August 2021. If you’re like me (and, let’s be honest, most people), you spend more time searching Netflix for a movie to watch than actually watching one. With so much to choose from, sometimes it’s hard to decide. Then, before you know it, you’ve missed some great movies that leave the platform. The good news is this month we did the work for you. I spent time looking at almost everything that’s on Netflix and watching some great — and not-so-great — flicks. I found 10 movies to suggest that you watch this month with or without the kids (spoiler alert: The Mitchells vs. The Machines is so good that you don’t even need to have kids as an excuse to watch it).

Comments / 0

Community Policy