New York Fashion Week Is Here — Here’s How to Watch the Shows

By Conchita Widjojo
WWD
WWD
 6 days ago
New York Fashion Week is here , and so are most of its in-person shows.

Though many of this year’s shows have returned to an invite-only, in-person format, some will still be in digital formats such as livestreams or look books, which will be available to the public on IMG ’s NYFW .com.

Labels such as Prabal Gurung, Veronica Beard, Carolina Herrera, Brandon Maxwell, Rodarte, Tory Burch and Jason Wu are hosting live shows for their spring 2022 collections, with some offering livestreams as well.

IMG will also be hosting events, such as talks, panels and lunches, throughout the week at Spring Studios running from Sept. 8 to 12.

Here, WWD breaks down all the in-person and virtual fashion shows to check out during New York Fashion Week this September.

In-person Fashion Shows

Following New York State Health Guidelines, a majority of the shows will be in-person this fall, with more relaxed restrictions due to vaccinations.

Labels such as Christian Siriano, Cinq à Sept, Veronica Beard, Proenza Schouler, Cynthia Rowley and Anna Sui will host fashion shows offsite, which means they will not be held at Spring Studios. These shows will also not offer a livestream.

However, brands such as Prabal Gurung, Carolina Herrera, Jason Wu, Markarian, Coach, Brandon Maxwell, Rodarte, Tory Burch and Staud will host in-person shows as well as provide a livestream available to the public on NYFW .com.

Peter Do is joining the NYFW roster this season, as is Italian brand Moschino, led by American creative director Jeremy Scott. These shows will also be held offsite.

Last month, IMG sent out a memo to designers stating that it will require full-course COVID-19 vaccination for all guests entering the central footprint of NYFW: The Shows, which is Spring Studios.

Additionally, a mask policy will be included in the full health and safety plan, to be released in collaboration with the CFDA in the coming week. As reported, IMG and CFDA are working closely this season on live shows.

Live shows or presentations expected to be hosted at Spring Studios include Mia Vesper, Theophilio, Rebecca Minkoff, Rachel Comey, Kim Shui and Staud, which will also be available to stream on NYFW.com

Virtual Fashion Shows

Though many designers will be returning to in-person, invite-only formats, some are still livestreaming their fashion shows for the public, while others are still opting for a digital-only format.

Labels who are showing their collections via livestream only include Ulla Johnson, Oscar de la Renta, Pamella Roland, Loring New York, Claudia Li and Concept Korea. Their shows will be available to stream online at NYFW.com.

Black in Fashion Council Showrooms

In its continued partnership with the Black in Fashion Council, IMG will also showcase 14 new Black designers with programming and showrooms starting Sept. 8 to 12. This season, some of the labels include Theophilio, Kenneth Nicholson, Undra Celeste New York, House of Aama, Marrisa Wilson, Chuks Collins and Whensmokeclears, among others. IMG will support the designers in various capacities at NYFW: The Shows this season.

Some of these shows will be in-person and livestreamed, though some are digital only, available to watch on NYFW.com.

NYFW: The Talks

IMG is hosting NYFW: The Talks again this year, with panels involving politicians, designers, executives, models and social media personalities.

The Talks will kick off with a panel discussing an independent research study exploring the correlations between fashion week participation and its retail impact. Other panels will delve into topics such as “Creation in the New Digital Landscape,” “21st Century Collectors,” “My American Dream: Understanding the Fashion World Through the Immigrant Experience” and more.

Additionally, on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, IMG will partner with Harper’s Bazaar and its editor in chief, Samira Nasr, to host a remembrance event with special guests, including Ivan Bart, president of IMG Models.

Harlem Fashion Week

This season, Harlem Fashion Week will return for its ninth season featuring a Black Lives Matter fashion exhibition, a femme forward awards ceremony and a fashion show with a virtual broadcast.

The event will kick off with a media mixer on Sept. 3 at Kente Royal Gallery, which will be followed by a business symposium on Sept. 4.

On Sept. 5, there will be a Black Lives Matter Fashion Exhibition Harlem and Awards Ceremony from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at the Courtyard Plaza at Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office Building. Harlem Fashion Week: The Runway Shows will present 22 collections, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The festivities will include “A Celebration of Black Lives in Fashion,” featuring 10 avant-garde garments created by designers across the country inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement.

NYFW: The Experience

For those who want a more immersive fashion week experience, there are experience packages available for purchase on the NYFW website. On Location, IMG’s sister company that creates experiences for its customers, has partnered with NYFW: The Shows to offer NYFW: The Experience.

The Experience is an exclusive series of curated packages that allows inside access to the New York Fashion Week . Some of the labels participating include Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet, Altuzarra, Bibhu Mohapatra, Christian Cowan, Duncan, Dur Doux, PatBo, Proenza Schouler, Rachel Comey and Staud.

Package experiences are available for purchase now on NYFW.com and range from $750 to $30,000.

