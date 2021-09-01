A retro icebox pie gets a vibrant makeover
There are few two-ingredient desserts as transcendent as an icebox cake. When the unassuming combination of whipped cream and crisp wafer cookies are layered together and chilled overnight, they’re both reborn. The brittle, dry cookies absorb the moisture of the cream, softening into cake, while the whipped cream stiffens up into a plush snowdrift of frosting just barely firm enough to slice. It’s an everyday miracle that’s always a thrill.www.denverpost.com
