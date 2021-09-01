Cancel
Recipes

A retro icebox pie gets a vibrant makeover

By Joe Nguyen
Denver Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are few two-ingredient desserts as transcendent as an icebox cake. When the unassuming combination of whipped cream and crisp wafer cookies are layered together and chilled overnight, they’re both reborn. The brittle, dry cookies absorb the moisture of the cream, softening into cake, while the whipped cream stiffens up into a plush snowdrift of frosting just barely firm enough to slice. It’s an everyday miracle that’s always a thrill.

