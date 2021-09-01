Cancel
Grouwels: back on top step of podium

Motorsport.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoger Grouwels was one of the stars of the 2020 season, claiming the Coppa Shell title. In 2021, he made the jump to the Trofeo Pirelli Am. Read More: https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corse-clienti/articles/grouwels-back-on-top-step-of-podium.

