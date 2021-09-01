In the Amazon, the World’s Largest Reservoir of Biodiversity, Two-Thirds of Species Have Lost Habitat to Fire and Deforestation

A new study catalogs how environmental policies on deforestation, along with forest fires and drought, have affected plant and animal diversity in the Amazon rainforest. For the study in Nature, researchers used records of more than 14,500 plant and vertebrate species to create biodiversity maps of the Amazon region. Overlaying the maps with historical and current observations of forest fires and deforestation over the last two decades allowed the team to quantify the cumulative impacts on the region’s species.