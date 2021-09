(Holland & Knight) – While the United States continues to assess the full scope of the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Ida on the U.S. Gulf Coast, national media have already reported shortages of oil and fuel supplies, as well as food and agricultural inventories, in Louisiana and Mississippi. Such shortages are compounded by the evacuation of offshore energy platforms that stopped production as Ida approached the Gulf of Mexico, as well as the damage to onshore critical utilities and transport infrastructure caused by flooding and high winds, and the inability of workers to reach such facilities to do their jobs.