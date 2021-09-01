Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Telluride Unveils Lineup, With “Bumper Crop” of Movies and a Plan to Keep Out COVID-19

By Rebecca Keegan
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01gkDB_0bjREOVG00

The Telluride Film Festival has always been among the toughest for filmmakers to get the opportunity to attend, with its tightly curated slate, prime awards season timing and remote, Rocky Mountain location. But this year, there’s a whole other level of exclusivity — keeping out COVID-19.

After skipping a 2020 festival due to the pandemic, the 48th edition of the Colorado cinema event, which kicks off Thursday and runs through Monday, will require proof of vaccination, a negative COVID test within 72 hours and masks worn indoors. Festival organizers have also added a day to the usual Labor Day weekend schedule and deliberately sold only 80 percent of the usual number of passes, to keep attendees from packing theaters for must-see movies.

“I don’t want to use the word bulletproof, but if everybody’s tested, everybody’s vaccinated, it seems like we’re in a pretty decent position to have a great festival,” says festival director Julie Huntsinger, who programs Telluride together with Tom Luddy. “And we’ve got testing on the ground here too. You can get tested every day if you want to. We just want to have all the science so that people can get in and fall in love with these movies.”

Huntsinger and Luddy have programmed a slate with some of the most anticipated movies of the fall, including Reinaldo Marcus Green’s King Richard , starring Will Smith; Pablo Larrain’s Spencer , starring Kristen Stewart and Mike Mills’s C’mon C’mon , starring Joaquin Phoenix.

Also planned are silver medallion tributes to Jane Campion, who brings The Power of the Dog , starring Benedict Cumberbatch; Peter Dinklage, who stars in Joe Wright’s Cyrano ; and Riz Ahmed, who will be on hand with Michael Pearce’s Encounter .

Kenneth Branagh will bring his black-and-white ode to his Northern Ireland childhood, Belfast , and Maggie Gyllenhaal her directorial debut, The Lost Daughter , an adaptation of an Elena Ferrante novel starring Olivia Colman.

The event will reflect a record level of gender parity, with 15 of the 36 films in the main competition boasting at least one female director, including Andrea Arnold, who is bringing Cow; Mia Hansen-Love, who will come with Bergman Island and Celina Sciamma, with Petite Maman . By comparison, at the 2019 festival , 5 of the 30 features had a female director.

There’s an especially large slate of documentaries this year, including Julie Cohen and Betsy West’s Julia , about Julia Child; Liz Garbus’s Becoming Cousteau , about the French explorer; Todd Haynes’s The Velvet Underground , about the New York rock band; and Emelie Mahdavian’s Bitterbrush , about female cattle herders in Idaho.

“There is a bumper crop of movies that people have made,” Huntsinger says. Some producers and distributors have been holding onto content, waiting for the theatrical marketplace to reopen as vaccination becomes more widespread. Some movies Telluride had programmed for its canceled 2020 event held off their releases to attend the festival this year, including Roger Michell’s The Duke , starring Helen Mirren and Lisa Hurwitz’s documentary, The Automat . Other films at the event were completely produced under pandemic restrictions, including Peter Hedges’s The Same Storm , an acquisitions title.

COVID has made bringing talent to the festival trickier, as some, like French director Hansen-Love, are struggling to get into the U.S., and others, who are in production, are unable to travel because their productions consider it too much of a risk with Delta variant cases rising.

Still, some international filmmakers will be making the trip, including Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, with A Hero and Italian director Paolo Sorrentino, with The Hand of God .

Guest director Barry Jenkins has curated a special selection of older films, including the 1988 Claire Denis film Chocolate and 1989 Isaac Julien film Looking for Langston .

Other special screenings at the festival will include a new cut of The Outsiders , with Francis Ford Coppola and Matt Dillon in attendance—Dillon is also bringing his Cuban music documentary El Gran Fellove — and Mississippi Masala with Mira Nair.

“I felt a responsibility for us to happen,” Huntsinger says, of holding a festival this year, despite the pandemic continuing. “I have to keep the light of cinema on.  The industry may not look exactly the way it always has, but we’re going to be okay. And this year I think there’ll be a kind of magic that we won’t ever see again, of people very much needing to see and be with each other.”

The full list of the new feature films in Telluride’s main program is below.

The Automat (Lisa Hurwitz, U.S., 2021)

Becoming Cousteau (Liz Garbus, U.S., 2021)

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh, U.K., 2021)

Bergman Island (Mia Hansen-Løve, France/Germany/Sweden, 2021)

Bitterbrush (Emelie Mahdavian, U.S., 2021)

C’mon C’mon (Mike Mills, U.S., 2021)

Citizen Ashe (Sam Pollard, U.S./U.K., 2021)

Cow (Andrea Arnold, U.K., 2021)

Cyrano (Joe Wright, U.K., 2021)

The Duke (Roger Michell, U.K., 2021)

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (Will Sharpe, U.K., 2021)

Encounter (Michael Pearce, U.S., 2021)

Fauci (John Hoffman, U.S., 2021)

Flee (Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Denmark, 2021)

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song (Dayna Goldfine, U.S., 2021)

The Hand of God (Paolo Sorrentino, Italy, 2021)

A Hero (Asghar Farhadi, Iran/France, 2021)

Julia (Julie Cohen, U.S., 2021)

King Richard (Reinaldo Marcus Green, U.S., 2021)

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal, Greece/U.S./U.K./Israel, 2021)

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On (Dean Fleischer-Camp, U.S, 2021)

Muhammad Ali (Ken Burns, U.S., 2021)

Nuclear Family (Ry Russo-Young, U.S., 2021)

Petite Maman (Céline Sciamma, France, 2021)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion, Australia/New Zealand, 2021)

Procession (Robert Greene, U.S., 2021)

The Real Charlie Chaplin (James Spinney, U.S., 2021)

Red Rocket (Sean Baker, U.S., 2021)

The Rescue (Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, U.S./U.K., 2021)

River (Jennifer Peedom, Australia, 2021)

The Same Storm (Peter Hedges, U.S., 2021)

Speer Goes to Hollywood (Vanessa Lapa, Israel/Austria/Germany, 2021)

Spencer (Pablo Larraín, U.K./Germany/Chile, 2021)

Torn (Max Lowe, U.S., 2021)

Unclenching the Fists (Kira Kovalenko, Russia, 2021)

The Velvet Underground (Todd Haynes, U.S., 2021)

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Person
Ashe
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Max Lowe
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Céline Sciamma
Person
Liz Garbus
Person
Asghar Farhadi
Person
Paolo Sorrentino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telluride#Covid 19#Covid#The Power Of The Dog#French#The Velvet Underground#Iranian#Italian#Outsiders#Cuban#Automat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jennifer Lawrence’s New Movie Is The Subject Of A Major Bidding War

Despite being widely recognized as one of the most talent and acclaimed actresses of her generation, Jennifer Lawrence has only shown up in two movies across the last three and a half years, and even then her most recent pair of onscreen appearances have left a lot to be desired.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘The Power Of The Dog’ Trailer: Jane Campion’s First Feature Film Since 2009 Hits Venice This September

Jane Campion fans, take heart. While it’s been a million years since her last feature (2009’s deeply underrated “Bright Star“), she finally returns to the big screen with “The Power Of The Dog. ” which hits the Venice Film Festival this September. Cinephiles will recall Campion’s past success at Venice, as “An Angel At My Table” won the Grand Special Jury Prize there in 1990 (and, some argue, should have won the Golden Lion).
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Benedict Cumberbatch and Kristen Stewart Could Win Their First Oscars

Every year, the Telluride and Venice film festivals overlap and on Saturday, two top titles built anticipation in Venice before making their way to the American Rockies. Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer” (Neon) and Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) played to packed crowds — and delivered on their promise. Their Oscar fates will play out against intense competition over the next few months, but one thing is certain: Benedict Cumberbatch’s surly cattle rancher in “The Power of the Dog” and Kristen Stewart’s caged Princess Diana in “Spencer” will be in the running for their first Oscar wins. Cumberbatch, who will...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

The Power of the Dog, Venice review: Benedict Cumberbatch gives one of his finest performances in this subtle, surprising film

Dir: Jane Campion: Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee.Benedict Cumberbatch re-confirms his chameleon-like qualities, giving one of his finest screen performances yet in a very unlikely role in Jane Campion’s new Netflix-backed film, The Power of the Dog (a world premiere in the Venice Festival’s main competition). The ever versatile British actor here plays Phil, a rugged, brutal, dirt-encrusted American cowboy who wears boots with big stirrups and never washes. “I stink and I like it,” he declares at one stage.The deeply layered film, adapted from Thomas Savage’s novel, is set in the early 20th century....
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Oscars: Strong Awards Contenders Generate Buzz At Telluride -Smith, Branagh, Sorrentino, Colman, Cumberbatch And More

Slumdog Millionaire largely started the Oscar train out of the Telluride Film Festival in 2008 when it rode its World Premiere in this small Colorado town all the way to a Best Picture Academy Award sweep. It has happened numerous times since, with the likes of Telluride premieres like The King’s Speech, Argo, 12 Years A Slave, and Moonlight, as well as for T-Ride North American premieres that went on to Best Picture – think Spotlight, The Shape Of Water, The Artist, and Parasite, for example. Even last year, when due to the pandemic, the festival had to cancel its Labor Day weekend cinematic treasure...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Beckett Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Of The Netflix Movie Before

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Imagine a relaxing international vacation with your significant other ruined by a horrifying accident before later discovering that you have somehow become a pawn in some mysterious political conspiracy. That is the premise of Beckett, a Netflix original from director Fernando Cito Filomarino, starring John David Washington in the title role of an ordinary man in an extraordinarily distressing situation during a seemingly normal visit to Greece. Outside of Washington and his romantic lead Alicia Vikander, there are a few other actors from the Beckett cast you may also recognize or will have the pleasure of discovering for the first time while watching the thriller. However, why don’t we begin by revisiting the career of our story’s hero first?
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

New image reveals first look at Joaquin Phoenix's first movie role since Joker

The first look at C'mon C'mon, a new A24 movie starring Joaquin Phoenix, has been revealed ahead of its premiere at New York Film Festival. Phoenix plays Johnny, a documentary filmmaker who's left to take care of his precocious but troubled young nephew (Woody Norman). The pair form an unexpected bond after they embark on a cross-country road trip. Gaby Hoffmann and Jaboukie Young-White also star. The newly released black and white image features Phoenix and Norman. The movie will have its premiere at New York Film Festival in October, but it doesn't have a theatrical release date yet.
MoviesMySanAntonio

Netflix Releases Dates for Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence's 'Don't Look Up,' Jane Campion's 'The Power of the Dog' and More

Netflix has announced release dates for its entire fall and winter film slate, a list of buzzy films that includes “Don’t Look Up,” a dark comedy starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio and directed by Adam McKay; Jane Campion’s drama “The Power of the Dog” with Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons; and Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut “Passing.”
TV & VideosHypebae

Netflix Unveils Fall 2021 Movie Lineup

As the month of August comes to a close, Netflix has unveiled its full lineup of original movies releasing throughout the rest of the year. Highlights include the thriller film Red Notice starring Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, as well as a slew of new Christmas titles.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Tom Skerritt Finally Nabs a Leading Role in Exclusive Trailer for East of the Mountains

From Alien to MASH to Contact to Harold and Maude to Top Gun, Tom Skerritt has impressed with numerous supporting turns as one of Hollywood’s preeminent character actors. Now, after a career spanning six decades, he’s finally nabbed a leading role in the modern western East of the Mountains. Following a premiere at Seattle International Film Festival earlier this year, it’ll open in theaters on September 24, and we’re pleased to debut the exclusive trailer.
MoviesVogue

The 10 Biggest Releases To Look Out For At Venice Film Festival 2021

Last month’s Cannes may have had its fair share of Oscar hopefuls – The French Dispatch, Annette, Red Rocket – but it’s got nothing on the Venice Film Festival. The 78th edition of the star-studded showcase, scheduled to run from 1 to 11 September, will feature some of the year’s most eagerly-anticipated releases: family sagas, hair-raising slashers and full-blown historical epics which are due to dominate discussion from now until 2022’s awards season. As opening night approaches, we pick the 10 films to add to your watchlist.
Moviesworldofreel.com

Joe Wright’s ‘Cyrano’ Headed to Telluride

Joe Wright’s “Cyrano”, a musical film adaptation of the popular French story, is headed to the Telluride Film Festival. Peter Dinklage stars in the title role he played onstage, and Haley Bennett reprises the role of Roxanne that she played alongside him at the Terris Theatre in 2018. Kelvin Harrison Jr, Brian Tyree Henry and Ben Mendelsohn co-star.
Movieshiconsumption.com

The 30 Best Movies From The 2000s

The new millennium was an exciting period in the world of filmmaking. Thanks to a fervent movie-going public, annual domestic box offices numbers saw total gross profit figures in the billions and even went entirely unaffected by the financial crash of ’08, eventually surpassing $10B in 2009 — more than five-fold last year’s number. This convinced the suits at the studios to shell out ever-increasing — and at times record-setting — budgets to create larger-than-life productions.
MoviesFandango

What to Watch on Vudu: ‘Jungle Cruise,’ ’No Man of God,’ the Original ‘Candyman,’ the Best Nicolas Cage Movies and More

Want to know what’s coming soon to digital and what to watch right now on Vudu? Here is your weekly guide to the latest releases:. Jungle Cruise, the latest and one of the greatest movies based on a Disney theme park attraction, arrives on Vudu for digital purchase this Friday, August 27. Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt star as a mismatched duo navigating the Amazon River in search of a mystical tree that offers extended life, yet for all their bickering they also have incredible chemistry. The movie delivers on adventure and humor for some old-fashioned escapist entertainment with a modern tone and remarkable visual effects. And if you’re a fan of the classic ride, you’ll enjoy plenty of Easter eggs.
MoviesCollider

Benedict Cumberbatch Rides a Horse in New Images From Jane Campion's 'The Power of the Dog'

Netflix has released a new look at Jane Campion’s new Western film, The Power of the Dog, and never before has the wild west looked so good. Adapted from Thomas Savage’s novel of the same name, the new stills give us a look at Benedict Cumberbatch showing off his ranching skills as Phil Burbank, along with Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee as the family so desperate to show him that fear is not a way to make people love him.
MoviesMiddletown Press

Telluride Documentary Filmmakers From Liz Garbus to Matt Dillon Preview Their Projects

“The Show,” as the Telluride Film Festival programmers refer to its annual feature program, is back this year with a wide array of documentary award season contenders. Muhammad Ali, Arthur Ashe, Jacques Cousteau, Anthony Fauci, Francisco Fellove and the Velvet Underground are the subjects of various docus in this year’s lineup. The nonfiction lineup also includes films about cows, rivers, caves, and family dynamics.
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Telluride 2021: Impressive Lineup Kicks Off Fall Fest Season

Telluride is back and the most exclusive of exclusive festivals starts up tomorrow. As is tradition, the lineup was just announced a day prior and it's another impressive list of movies looking make a mark with the tastemakers who have made the trek to the high Colorado Rockies. The main...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana movie unveils first trailer

The breathtaking first trailer for Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana biopic has been unveiled. Spencer takes place during a desperate Christmas holiday period in 1991, where Diana was on the verge of ending her marriage to Prince Charles. This first teaser reflects the claustrophobic environment Diana endured, as the elegant gowns...

Comments / 0

Community Policy