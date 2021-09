The JV Tennis Team played Lake Belton and Harker Heights at Lake Belton High School this evening. Playing a mix of both teams throughout the evening, the team was ready to face some competition other than their teammates. In doubles, the team went 6-2 overall. With a strong start in doubles, the players went 9-6 in singles to win the match 15-6. This puts the Tigers at 1-0 for the season and look forward to next week Thursday, September 2nd when they will split up and play Ellison and Cameron. Go Big Red!