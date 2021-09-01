Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

15 Best Multiplayer Strategy Games of All Time

By Maxim Klose-Ivanov
culturedvultures.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrategy games aren’t typically associated with multiplayer in modern gaming, as shooters, battle royale, and MOBA games have taken up most of the spotlight with their emphasis on large-scale competitive modes. But unlike the most popular aforementioned action-heavy genres that have had time to develop and specialize in multiplayer gaming, the strategy genre’s massive well of potential for creative design has yet to be fully tapped for multiplayer strategy games.

culturedvultures.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Multi#Game Design#Sports Games#Moba#Geometa#Microprose Platform#Valve Index#Htc Vive Lrb Vr Rrb#Sci Fi#Pvp#Carrier Command#Medieval#Ui#Macos#Ps4#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
Related
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

This Skyrim mod gives the Dovahkiin a Breath of the Wild-style paraglider

Skyrim modders have created a working paraglider, taking inspiration from Breath of the Wild in its look and feel. Just below, you can check out a gameplay snippet of the paraglider mod in action for Skyrim (via PCGamesN). It's a genius little creation by the huge community surrounding Bethesda's classic RPG, and even grants the player full directional control as they're floating through the air with the paraglider.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Here are all of the game modes in Splitgate

Following its launch on consoles late last month, Splitgate has been revitalized with thousands of new players testing out the free-to-play arena shooter for the first time. As a mix between Halo and Portal, the gameplay is quite unique. On top of that, there’s a huge range of modes to play—some familiar, others new.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Eastward, the new RPG from Chucklefish, announces date and trailer on Switch and PC

Eastward has been the main protagonist of the Indie World of this August 11, dedicated to the next independent games for Nintendo Switch. The long-awaited new project published by Chucklefish (Stardew Valley, Wargroove, Starbound…) and developed by Pixpil will land on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam this 16 of September. Have new trailer and we have large doses of new information for the call to be one of the great indie games of 2021.
Video Gamesab-gaming.com

Glyph Out Now On Steam

Critically acclaimed in the press, Glyph, from studio Bolverk Games, realizes the transition from Nintendo Switch to Steam today, Monday. The lively marble game/ball roller where you play as a mechanical scarab, working to restore an ancient civilization overrun by machines gone mad, is welcomed as a fresh take on the genre by platform game enthusiasts.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Darksiders III Finally Slashing onto Switch Next Month; Both DLCs Freely Included

Publisher THQ Nordic has announced that their action hack-n-slash adventure title, Darksiders III, will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch on September 30, 2021. Of course, this news was being expected for a while, given how every other main entry of the series has been available on the platform for quite some time; those titles being Darksiders Warmastered Edition, Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition, and Darksiders Genesis.
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Just Added One of Its Best Games Yet

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate just added one of its best games yet. After announcing it was coming earlier this year, Microsoft and Supergiant Games have finally added Hades to both Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate, which is now available to play, through the subscription service, on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. And if you didn't know this was a big deal, Xbox Game Pass teasing it all week and changing its profile picture and header on Twitter for the game should be all the evidence you need.
Video GamesPolygon

Games Workshop promises not to sell out of new Warhammer 40K Kill Team set

Ever since the launch of the 9th edition of Warhammer 40,000, it seems that boxed sets of the grim wargame have been hard to come by. Now publisher Games Workshop is making an unusual guarantee: In a news post on Monday, the company promised that everyone who pre-orders a copy of Warhammer 40,000 Kill Team: Octarius this coming weekend will actually be able to get one.
Video Gamestechnave.com

The upcoming Halo Infinite could introduce a battle royale mode

During Microsoft's E3 conference, it was confirmed that the Halo Infinite will launch in Holiday 2021. Earlier, the first technical preview has also taken place from July 29 until August 1. Until now, rumour has it that Halo Infinite could include a battle royale multiplayer mode after a voice clip of announcer Jeff Stitzer yelling "Battle Royale" was leaked.
Video GamesGamespot

The 10 Best Free Nintendo Switch Games

Though the Nintendo Switch is relatively affordable compared to other consoles, some of the best Switch games consistently hover around the $50 to $60 mark, meaning you can easily rack up the costs when building up your Switch library. Though it's hard to avoid spending money on games entirely, there are plenty of free Switch games available to download on the Nintendo eShop. These can be a great option if you're on a budget or if you just want to try out some new games commitment-free, and many of them are just great games, plain and simple. Whether you're looking to save money or just interested in discovering some new games without breaking out your wallet, here are 10 of the best free Switch games available on the eShop right now. For more recs, check out the best Switch games for kids and great Switch multiplayer games.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Knight’s Edge: Lightfox Games’ debut 3v3 multiplayer mobile game is coming in September 2021

If you have been a veteran player at League of Legends: Wild Rift and Clash Royale, you are definitely going to love the epic masterpiece that is being crafted by Lightfox Games. The 3v3 multiplayer game titled, Knight’s Edge is set to release in the month of September 2021. Moreover, the game is currently under pre-registration on Google Play Store for Android devices ahead of its release next month.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Best Single-Player Games on PS4

Who says that single-player gaming is dead? Well, certain companies consider it to be, but what do they know?. While it’s nice to be able to play games online with friends either cooperatively or competitively, often you just want to immerse yourself in a game’s world without any distractions. For that, there’s nothing better than a great single-player game. Luckily for you, the PS4 is home to some of the best single-player games out there. A lot of them are fairly cheap to pick up now, too.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Elder Scrolls Online is entirely free to play for two weeks

QuakeCon normally brings great discounts along but this time it also produced a free to play event for Elder Scrolls Online . The popular MMO is allowing new players to try everything it has to offer at no cost but keep in mind that the duration of the event is limited as freeplay will end on August 30, 2021.
Video Gamesurbanmatter.com

Fun Games You Can Play Online Right Now

The world of online gaming has always been very popular but it experienced a drastic boom over the course of quarantine and lockdown. Fortunately, there are so many different online games out there that are available to play. Some of them require payments while others are completely free to play! However, given that there are so many games out there, it might get to a point wherein you’ll have difficulty choosing the best. Don’t worry about that. In this list, we are going to go over some of the funnest and most immersive games that you can play online right now.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Swords ‘n Magic and Stuff promises housing, mod support, world events, dungeons, and more in roadmap

There’s plenty of things to come for the cutesy cubic multiplayer RPG Swords ‘n Magic and Stuff, at least according to a roadmap update shared by the devs of Kindred Games. The map itself, which is embedded below, promises a wide variety of items in progress like housing, in-game mail, and a detailed stats panel, while other updates listed as coming soon include Mac support, alchemy, and fishing.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Frenetic firefighting multiplayer ‘Embr’ to launch on PC and Console

Curve Digital and Muse Games have announced that their frenetic firefighting multiplayer Embr will launch on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on Thursday September 23, 2021. It’s been little over a year since the game first entered Early Access on Steam and Google Stadia. Embr will also see a physical release on PlayStation and Switch the following day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy