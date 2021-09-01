15 Best Multiplayer Strategy Games of All Time
Strategy games aren’t typically associated with multiplayer in modern gaming, as shooters, battle royale, and MOBA games have taken up most of the spotlight with their emphasis on large-scale competitive modes. But unlike the most popular aforementioned action-heavy genres that have had time to develop and specialize in multiplayer gaming, the strategy genre’s massive well of potential for creative design has yet to be fully tapped for multiplayer strategy games.culturedvultures.com
Comments / 0