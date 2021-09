Predictions for NFL win totals in the 2021 season as we bet over or under for all 32 teams, going division by division through the league. At least with some semblance of normalcy, the 2021 NFL season kicks off on Thursday and so kicks off the first 18-week, 17-game season in league history. Jeff Fisher enthusiasts lament, there is no longer a possible 8-8 or 7-9 finish for teams to come by. Teams will either be over or under .500, cut and dry.