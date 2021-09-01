Netflix Drops New Trailer For The Circle Season 3

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Monday, Aug. 30 finds Manifest at No. 4, but the twisty sci-fi drama could rise again now that Netflix has saved it from cancellation and ordered up a fourth and final season. Monday's list is led by He's All That, a remake of the 1999 teen flick She's All That, now with 100% more influencer culture. The intense kidnapping miniseries Clickbait is at No. 2, followed by the Sam Heughan action movie SAS: Rise of the Black Swan at No. 3. Jason Momoa also has an action movie in the top 5 with Sweet Girl.