Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Netflix Drops New Trailer For The Circle Season 3

By Kimberley Bond
Posted by 
Tyla
Tyla
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We've been desperately looking for a new reality TV obsession since Love Island officially finished for another year. So imagine our joy when The Circle entered the chat. For those of you who aren't in the know, the reality TV series is based around a manufactured social network known as The Circle. Players are all moved into a tower block without meeting each other and forced to communicate through each of their profiles.

www.tyla.com

Comments / 0

Tyla

Tyla

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

 https://www.tyla.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#The Circle#British#Channel 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's New Mystery Thriller Is Now Its No. 3 Most Popular Show

Netflix's latest whodunnit action thriller is winning over subscribers and possibly proving to be the streamer's newest hit. Hit & Run, an Israeli-American Netflix original that premiered on the platform on Friday, Aug. 6, has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts, quickly surpassing other popular titles on the platform.
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix's Newest 'Edge-of-Your-Seat' Thriller Shoots up to No. 1 Following Its Debut

Netflix's newest "edge-of-your-seat" thriller has shot up to the number one overall spot on the streaming service. Following its debut, Beckett — a political thriller starring John David Washington — caught fire and soared to being the most-watched content, film or TV series, on all of Netflix. So far, the movie is beating other popular projects, such as new episodes of Outer Banks and The Kissing Booth 3.
TV Seriespurewow.com

The #1 Problem with Netflix’s ‘Virgin River,’ According to Actual Fans

From the jaw-dropping cliffhangers to the talented cast, we can list a bajillion reasons why we love Netflix’s Virgin River. Still, we weren’t surprised when we stumbled upon this Reddit thread, which draws attention to the show’s repetitiveness. While Virgin River is extremely entertaining, fans are growing tired of this...
TV Seriespopculturetimes.com

Netflix has Confirmed the Tiger King will Return with Season 2 “SOON”

Season 2 of The Tiger King will premiere “soon,” according to Netflix. Nobody could have predicted how well viewers would welcome this documentary series. According to Nielsen statistics, 34.3 million viewers binge-watched the fascinating affair documenting large cat collectors and conservationists’ exciting and often criminal world over its first ten days on the streaming service. It was so successful that an extra episode broadcast with Joel McHale as a guest host, featuring more interviews with the docuseries’ performers.
TV SeriesInverse

You need to watch the on Netflix before it leaves next week

In the backseat of a car, wearing swimming goggles and holding an oversized flashlight, 8-year-old Alton (actor Jaeden Martell, pre-It and Knives Out) is visibly enraptured while reading a Superman comic. This little reference isn’t intended to be too subtle; Alton resembles Clark Kent in more ways than one. Raised...
TV SeriesPosted by
Tyla

Love Island: All Over For Liberty And Jake In Dramatic First Look

We’re just days away from the Love Island final, but it seems as if one couple has torn itself apart. In a dramatic teaser for Thursday night’s episode, villa sweetheart Liberty Poole is seen striding through the villa, ripping her microphone off as something has clearly upset her. You can...
MoviesPosted by
Y105

‘Red Notice’ Teaser: Netflix’s Biggest Movie Ever

Netflix has made some big movies over the last few years, but Red Notice supposedly tops them all, at least in the budget department. It stars three A-list talents — Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds — who all commanded massive paychecks before shooting any of the film’s elaborate effects and action sequences. (Reports online claim the budget is somewhere in the $160-$200 million range.)
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Reveals First Look At New Vampire Thriller Bone Teeth

Netflix subscribers are clearly enamored with the idea of high concept vampiric content, as evidenced by recent smash hit Blood Red Sky becoming the streamer’s most-watched German original project ever after racking up 50 million streams in four weeks, dominating the most-watched list and going down a storm with genre fans.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

What’s Leaving Netflix — September 2021

Netflix has released a list of titles that will be leaving its service during September. This has become a monthly ritual in recent years as the ever-changing nature of media licensing means that shows can change hosts with little to no notice. However, what stands out about September’s list is how many big-hitters are leaving the service.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

The worst Ryan Reynolds movie ever is soaring up Netflix’s charts

After all this time, the director of Ryan Reynolds’ 2011 flop Green Lantern still regrets how that film turned out. In a new interview, director Martin Campbell says he understands the critics who hated the movie and still hate it. And, matter of fact, he agrees it probably shouldn’t have even been made in the first place. At least, not under his auspices. He even admits that superhero movies “are not my cup of tea.” Which begs the question of the decision-makers for Green Lantern ever looked at him and decided yep, you’re our guy. At any rate, here’s the thing...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Netflix says Tiger King 2 is ‘coming soon’

It’s been 18 months since Tiger King exploded onto Netflix and captivated a pandemic-lockdown world with the crazy tales of Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin and their respective tiger centers – and now the streaming service has announced that Tiger King 2 is ‘coming soon.’. While Netflix hasn’t sent out an...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Love Island: Viewers say ‘awkward’ reunion episode has given them ‘the ick’

Love Island viewers have branded the show’s reunion episode of Aftersun “awkward” and “cringe”.Airing on Sunday (5 September) night, the episode saw the cast of series seven reunite in the UK to talk about their time in the villa and see which couples were still together.The contestants were shown meeting each other’s friends and families in VTs, as well as talking live in the studio about the series.It was presented by Laura Whitmore, but despite the reunion being highly anticipated, viewers joked that it left them with “the ick”.“This reunion is so awkward why is no one laughing at...
TV & VideosTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Rankings on August 30

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Monday, Aug. 30 finds Manifest at No. 4, but the twisty sci-fi drama could rise again now that Netflix has saved it from cancellation and ordered up a fourth and final season. Monday's list is led by He's All That, a remake of the 1999 teen flick She's All That, now with 100% more influencer culture. The intense kidnapping miniseries Clickbait is at No. 2, followed by the Sam Heughan action movie SAS: Rise of the Black Swan at No. 3. Jason Momoa also has an action movie in the top 5 with Sweet Girl.
TV & VideosPosted by
BGR.com

Netflix movies September 2021: The full list of 71 new movies coming to Netflix

We recently ran through the full slate of new content coming to Netflix in September, so you know the month is packed from start to finish. We also showcased all the new Netflix original movies and series coming next month. Needless to say, new seasons of Lucifer and Money Heist are by far the most hotly anticipated Netflix originals premiering in September. Of course, Netflix subscribers also really love to see all the new films set to debut in the month ahead. With that in mind, we’ve decided to highlight every single one of the new movies set to hit...
TV & Videosthesource.com

Draya Michele Drops Trailer for New Reality Show On Zeus Network

Draya Michele is stepping back into reality TV. The former Basketball Wives star took a long hiatus from television following her departure from the show in 2015. Since leaving Basketball Wives, Draya tapped into her entrepreneurial bag with a number of ventures. This includes her swimwear line, Mint Swim, and...
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

7 Shows Like Manifest to Watch Now That Netflix Saved It and Ordered Season 4

Miracles do happen! Months after NBC canceled the twisty, sci-fi drama Manifest, Netflix has stepped in and saved the show from the scrapyard, ordering a fourth and final season that will consist of 20 episodes, according to Deadline. Manifest has been hogging up Netflix's Top 10 lists for months, giving the streamer plenty of reasons to make the no-brainer decision to let the show finish its story as a Netflix exclusive.

Comments / 0

Community Policy