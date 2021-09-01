Flood Warning issued for Juniata, Mifflin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 04:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 13:40:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued later this morning. Target Area: Juniata; Mifflin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Frankstown Branch Of The Juniata At Williamsburg affecting Huntingdon and Blair Counties. Juniata River At Lewistown affecting Mifflin and Juniata Counties. Juniata River At Huntingdon affecting Huntingdon County. Raystown Branch Juniata At Saxton affecting Bedford and Huntingdon Counties. Aughwick Creek At Shirleysburg affecting Huntingdon County. Sherman Creek At Shermans Dale affecting Perry County. Conodoguinet Creek Near Hogestown affecting Cumberland County. Yellow Breeches Creek Near Camp Hill affecting Cumberland and York Counties. Swatara Creek Above Middletown affecting Dauphin County. Swatara Creek At Harper Tavern affecting Schuylkill and Lebanon Counties. Swatara Creek Near Hershey affecting Lebanon and Dauphin Counties. Conestoga River At Lancaster affecting Lancaster and York Counties. For the Frankstown Branch Juniata River...including Williamsburg Major flooding is forecast. For the Juniata River...including Huntingdon, Lewistown, Newport Minor flooding is forecast. For the Raystown Branch Juniata River...including Saxton...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Aughwick Creek...including Shirleysburg...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Sherman Creek...including Shermans Dale...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Conodoguinet Creek...including Hogestown...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Yellow Breeches Creek...including Camp Hill...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Swatara Creek...including Middletown, Harper Tavern, Hershey...Minor, Major, and Moderate flooding, respectively is forecast. For the Conestoga River...including Lancaster...Major flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Juniata River At Lewistown. * Until this afternoon. * At 3:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 21.3 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * No flooding is currently forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.3 feet this morning. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Basements of a few homes in the lowest lying areas will flood. Backwater on Kishacoquillas Creek will affect the athletic fields. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 23.6 feet on 11/08/1997.