Illinois Dept Of Ag Expanding Farmer Mental Health Initiatives
(Springfield, IL) — The Illinois Department of Agriculture is expanding mental health initiatives for farmers. The department is using a grant to fund increased services through the Farm Family Resource Initiative pilot program started in 2019 and set up a farmer mental health helpline. Some expanded services will include a voucher program for professional behavioral health services, agricultural literacy training for mental health providers, and other helpline-related issues.www.vandaliaradio.com
