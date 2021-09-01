Flood Warning issued for Cambria by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 04:31:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 445 AM EDT. Target Area: Cambria The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Penns Creek Near Penns Creek affecting Union and Snyder Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Frankstown Branch Of The Juniata At Williamsburg affecting Huntingdon and Blair Counties. Little Juniata River At Spruce Creek affecting Huntingdon and Blair Counties. Juniata River At Huntingdon affecting Huntingdon County. Juniata River At Lewistown affecting Mifflin and Juniata Counties. Raystown Branch Juniata At Saxton affecting Bedford and Huntingdon Counties. Aughwick Creek At Shirleysburg affecting Huntingdon County. Sherman Creek At Shermans Dale affecting Perry County. Conodoguinet Creek Near Hogestown affecting Cumberland County. Yellow Breeches Creek Near Camp Hill affecting Cumberland and York Counties. Swatara Creek Near Hershey affecting Lebanon and Dauphin Counties. Swatara Creek At Harper Tavern affecting Schuylkill and Lebanon Counties. Swatara Creek Above Middletown affecting Dauphin County. Conestoga River At Lancaster affecting Lancaster and York Counties. Stonycreek River At Ferndale affecting Cambria County. Youghiogheny River Near Confluence affecting Somerset County. For the Frankstown Branch Juniata River...including Williamsburg Major flooding is forecast. For the Little Juniata River...including Spruce Creek...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Juniata River...including Huntingdon, Mapleton Depot, Lewistown, Newport...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Raystown Branch Juniata River...including Saxton...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Aughwick Creek...including Shirleysburg...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Penns Creek...including Penns Creek...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Sherman Creek...including Shermans Dale...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Conodoguinet Creek...including Hogestown...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Yellow Breeches Creek...including Camp Hill...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Swatara Creek...including Middletown, Harper Tavern, Hershey...Major flooding is forecast. For the Conestoga River...including Lancaster...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Stoneycreek River...including Ferndale...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Youghiogheny River...including Confluence...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Stonycreek River At Ferndale. * Until late tonight. * At 6:15 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 11.5 feet. * Flood stage is 19.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 19.2 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 16.5 feet, Flood waters begin to reach the King Street Bridge. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, High water begins to overflow the right bank. * Impact...At 21.0 feet, High water overflows both banks. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.8 feet on 01/19/1996.