— one of the country’s most successful online-only nonprofit news organizations — is hiring. We’re looking to fill two positions: managing editor and audience editor. For the managing editor role, we’re looking for a leader with demonstrated news judgment and a commitment to the highest ethics. This person should be equally comfortable managing writers, editing stories and conceiving of strategic ways our newsroom can improve and expand MinnPost’s style of in-depth, enterprise journalism; someone who is collaborative, organized, ambitious — and driven by our shared belief that rigorous journalism is crucial to a strong democracy. You can see a more detailed description of the position here.