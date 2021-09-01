Matador Upgrades Packable Adventure with Latest Additions to Advanced Series
BOULDER, Colo. (Sept. 1, 2021) – Matador Travel Equipment, the award-winning producer of high-performance travel equipment, today introduced five new products to its Advanced Series, a collection of the brand’s most ultralight, compact, weatherproof travel bags. The launch includes significant updates to several of Matador’s award-winning products, as well as brand-new product releases. The Matador Advanced Series features cutting-edge materials, proprietary coatings, and efficient designs for an ideal balance of performance, packability and durability.www.outsidebusinessjournal.com
