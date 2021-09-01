How to Make Dip-Dyed Candles

Coasters are the unsung heroes of the home, and we’re not exaggerating. There is nothing as annoying as finding a wet ring under your beverage on your coffee table, and then having to figure out how to get it out (or worst, finding out the mark is permanent *cue dramatic music*). Coasters are simple in form but effective, and can save you money and time trying to repair, or even replace, your unsightly furniture. Long story short: save a tree, use a coaster. The best part about coasters is that they are a fun way to inject some personality into your home. Whether you love natural, neutral materials or a bright and bold print, we’ve rounded up 10 modern coasters to suit every style.