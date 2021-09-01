Everything to Know About Instagram’s 10+ Days of Live Shopping

Click here to read the full article.

Instagram has tapped a number of famous faces for its upcoming live shopping events.

On Wednesday, Instagram announced its 10+ Days of Live Shopping, which introduces a new way for users to score exclusive products from celebrities, creators and artists. The events offer fans access to the latest releases and exclusive merchandise on Instagram when they visit the “Live” feature in the application’s Shop tab.

Users will be able to receive offers directly from celebrities, creators and artists themselves, listen in and watch VIP conversations and performances, see makeup and apparel items in action, check out with their items seamlessly on Instagram and more.

Some of the celebrities involved will be Selena Gomez , Olivia Palermo , Kacey Musgraves, Sophia Roe and Lil Yachty. Gomez will be going live with her beauty brand Rare Beauty, while Lil Yachty will be presenting his nail polish label Crete.

Brands such as Peloton, Outdoor Voices, Aveda, Hologear and Kitsch are also taking part in the events.

The products available for giveaways and purchases range across fashion , beauty, home, accessories, clothing and more.

The events will be from Sept. 1 to 19, and kick off with Selena Gomez and Rare Beauty and end with beauty YouTuber Nikita Dragun and Dragun Beauty.

The first event of Instagram’s 10+ Days of Live Shopping starts Sept. 1 at 4 p.m. ET.

