Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Everything to Know About Instagram’s 10+ Days of Live Shopping

By Conchita Widjojo
Posted by 
WWD
WWD
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ekt24_0bjRBkTf00

Click here to read the full article.

Instagram has tapped a number of famous faces for its upcoming live shopping events.

On Wednesday, Instagram announced its 10+ Days of Live Shopping, which introduces a new way for users to score exclusive products from celebrities, creators and artists. The events offer fans access to the latest releases and exclusive merchandise on Instagram when they visit the “Live” feature in the application’s Shop tab.

More from WWD

Users will be able to receive offers directly from celebrities, creators and artists themselves, listen in and watch VIP conversations and performances, see makeup and apparel items in action, check out with their items seamlessly on Instagram and more.

Some of the celebrities involved will be Selena Gomez , Olivia Palermo , Kacey Musgraves, Sophia Roe and Lil Yachty. Gomez will be going live with her beauty brand Rare Beauty, while Lil Yachty will be presenting his nail polish label Crete.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Brands such as Peloton, Outdoor Voices, Aveda, Hologear and Kitsch are also taking part in the events.

The products available for giveaways and purchases range across fashion , beauty, home, accessories, clothing and more.

The events will be from Sept. 1 to 19, and kick off with Selena Gomez and Rare Beauty and end with beauty YouTuber Nikita Dragun and Dragun Beauty.

The first event of Instagram’s 10+ Days of Live Shopping starts Sept. 1 at 4 p.m. ET.

READ MORE HERE:

Drive Toward Outdoor Influences Consumer Spending, Instagram Trends

AR-Powered Makeovers Arriving on Instagram Shopping

Selena Gomez Wins Startup of the Year at Beauty Inc Awards

Instagram Launches Live Rooms With Fashion Programming

Comments / 0

WWD

WWD

8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Selena
Person
Olivia Palermo
Person
Zendaya
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Youtuber#Shop#Pirelli Calendar Users#Rare Beauty#Polish#Kitsch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Kylie Jenner Just Shared Her First Insta Post-Pregnancy News and It's Not What You Think

So. Um. Last week Caitlyn Jenner revealed that she's about to welcome another grandchild, the internet spiraled, and two seconds later TMZ broke the news that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her and Travis Scott's second baby. It was truly a rollercoaster, but Kylie has said...approximately nothing on the subject—though she did just hop onto Instagram to post her first photo since the news dropped. And nope: it's not a photo confirming her pregnancy. It's a swimsuit pic promoting her new Kylie Swim line, because if anyone knows how to turn media attention into a PR stunt for their new brand, it's Kris Jenner's daughter!
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Khloé Kardashian Says She Feels "Kinda Cute" With Her Natural Hair Texture

Khloé Kardashian is embracing her natural beauty. Specifically, that embrace is taking the form of a rare look at her natural hair texture, which appears to be a type 3a or 3b (aka definitively curly) based on the pictures and videos she shared on Instagram. You know it's a rare look because if you're trying to picture Khloé in your head right now, you're almost def picturing her face framed by a perfectly straight and shiny blowout.
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Megan Fox Proves a Cardigan Can Be Sexy

Cardigans may be a staple in your grandpa’s closet, but trendsetters like Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski have proven that buttoned-up knitwear can also be cool, sexy, and youthful—even in the dead of summer. The key to pulling off a summer cardi? Choose a shrunken silhouette, and leave it mostly unbuttoned, paired with summery pieces like shorts or a slip dress. Or, as Megan Fox has just shown, you can style a whole look around a cardi and a color.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Selena Gomez just got a bleach blonde layered bob and we're obsessed

Selena Gomez just debuted a new bleach blonde layered bob and she's giving us very much Old Hollywood glam. Posing for the cover of Elle USA's first-ever Latinx issue, Selena swapped her trademark brown waves for a new blonde hairdo paired with a chic red lip and smoky cat eye. Her hair was styled by Orlando Pita for Orlo Play, with makeup by Hung Vanngo at The Wall Group.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Shania Twain sends fans wild in fishnet tights and stilettos

Shania Twain sent fans into a spin this week with a striking photo shared on social media. The country star - who celebrated her 56th birthday on 28 August - posted a photo taken mid-performance and was quickly inundated with comments. The image shows Shania dressed in a short black...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Fans Flood Social Media after Idris Elba Packs on the PDA with 3rd Wife Sabrina in Lavish Outfit at Hugo Boss Event

Legendary actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina stepped out in style for a Hugo Boss event leaving their fans stunned by their combined magic. See some comments below. Actor Idris Elba is no newbie in the art of looking good. Just a few years ago, he was voted the sexiest man alive, and now, at 49, he does not seem to have dropped an iota of his good-looking genes.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
HollywoodLife

Diddy’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 6 Children & Their Mothers

Learn all about Diddy’s six children that he shares with three different women, including late girlfriend Kim Porter. Diddy is a man of many talents that goes by many names. As fans know, the 51-year-old rapper and record producer was born Sean Combs, but over the years has been known by monikers such as Puff Daddy, Puffy, P. Diddy, Love, and Diddy. But to his children, he’s merely known as “Dad.”
CelebritiesPosted by
HelloGiggles

Cardi B Gave Birth to Her New Baby Boy—See His First Photos

It's official: Kulture has a little brother! Cardi B and Offset's second child, a son, was born over the weekend. "We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," the couple said in a statement provided to People. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Hailey Bieber Wears Her Goes-With-Everything $69 Sunglasses Nonstop

Everyone has different items of clothes and accessories they consider a wardrobe staple. That’s what makes up your signature style. Hailey Bieber knows this well as the model has built up an impressive list of staples to help her channel an effortless off-duty-model look. Her key pieces include baggy jeans, crop tops, oversize blazers, gold minimalist necklaces (to be layered together), and Nike sneakers. When it comes to her other everyday accessories, Bieber’s sunglasses and handbags skew towards the classics with a touch of trend-driven elements. Her collection of sunnies is exceptionally on point — you’ll rarely see her out and about without a sleek pair from Saint Laurent or Linda Farrow.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Selena Gomez: I don’t know if I’m a good actor

Selena Gomez isn’t sure if she can claim to be a “good actor”. The 29-year-old singer-and-actress’ latest project is the Hulu mystery-comedy series ‘Only Murders in the Building’, in which she stars with legendary Hollywood comics Steve Martin and Martin Short. Selena was delighted to land her role as mysterious...
CelebritiesPage Six

Selena Gomez channels Marilyn Monroe for Elle magazine

Selena Gomez is having a Marilyn moment. The star exudes Old Hollywood glamour on the cover of Elle’s September 2021 issue, pairing blond waves with a classic red lip. The “Lose You To Love Me” singer, 29, draped herself across a bed for the pinup-style photoshoot, sporting Falke fishnets and a pink tweed Chanel skirt.
Beauty & Fashionenergy941.com

Cardi B Launches Snazzy New Reebok

Cardi B’s second collection with Reebok is set to drop on August 27th. The “Let Me Be…In My World” collection is inspired by New York and includes a variety of tracksuits, leggings, footwear, etc. Cardi said, “I was so happy to see the love for my first Reebok apparel collection...
CelebritiesIn Style

Jennifer Lopez Keeps Wearing This Sleek Designer Face Mask That You Can Get on Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Jennifer Lopez has stepped out in all kinds of face masks over the last year, including a slew of tie-dye varieties, crystal-encrusted options, and even one bearing her nickname (just in case you forgot who she was). While we never know what mask she'll wear next, we've noticed her reaching for this one-of-a-kind designer choice again and again — and you can get it on Amazon.
ApparelETOnline.com

The Uggs Celebs Can't Stop Wearing Are On Sale for Labor Day

ICYMI: Uggs have made a name for themselves with the iconic shearling boot, but there's another style from the brand that has become ultra-popular. The Fluff Yeah slides -- the cozy, plush slipper-and-sandal combination -- have been spotted all over TikTok and Instagram, and celebs are big fans of the statement-making shoes, too. Right now, select colorways of the Fluff Yeah slides are marked down at Macy's for the Labor Day sale.
MusicHarper's Bazaar

Lorde Will Not Perform at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Lorde will not be returning to the MTV Video Music Awards stage this year. The award show announced Friday on its official Twitter that the pop star can no longer perform at this year's ceremony. The Australian singer, born Ella Yelich-O'Connor, was expected to make her return to the VMAs with a world-premiere performance of select songs from third album, Solar Power.

Comments / 0

Community Policy